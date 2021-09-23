What is cloud monitoring?

Given the complexities of most cloud-based deployments, monitoring performance across an entire stack of cloud applications and services can be time-consuming and draining on internal resources. Cloud monitoring solutions are designed to aggregate performance data in real-time, using automated tools that track performance, resource allocation, network availability, and other important cloud-related key performance indicators (KPIs). This gives IT staff visibility into and control over their entire cloud-based infrastructure.

These tools provide near-limitless capabilities for identifying essential trends in user activity and play a key role in avoiding downtime, under-provisioned workloads, and potential security issues.

Some other capabilities that cloud monitoring software provides include the following:

Real-time, 24x7 monitoring of virtual machines, services, databases, and applications





Multilayer visibility into application, user, and file access behavior across all cloud-based applications and services





Advanced reporting and auditing capabilities for ensuring that regulatory standards are being met





Large-scale performance monitoring integrations across multicloud and hybrid cloud environments

Various cloud monitoring tools exist in the market today, each designed for a unique purpose. However, most cloud monitoring solutions can be broken down into the following categories:

Website monitoring. Every business needs to ensure that its websites and web services remain highly accessible, optimized, and secure. Cloud monitoring tools help to identify minor and large-scale hardware failures and security gaps so that developers and administrators can take corrective action before problems affect user experiences.

Database monitoring. Ensuring that the performance and health of your database management system remain intact is a vital part of business continuity. Cloud monitoring solutions actively monitor cloud database resources, tracking processes, queries, and availability of services to ensure the accuracy and reliability of database management systems, regardless of the number of instances and how they are deployed.

Application performance monitoring (APM). APM is a vital component of any cloud monitoring solution and plays a critical role in keeping your applications running smoothly and efficiently. APM measures application availability and performance, providing development teams the tools they need to quickly troubleshoot issues in an application's environment. APM solutions help an enterprise improve user experience, meet application and user service level agreements (SLAs), minimize downtime, and lower overall operational costs.