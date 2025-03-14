What is network automation?

Network automation is a process that automates the configuration, management, testing, deployment and operation of physical and virtual network devices.
It reduces the amount of time, effort and money that developers spend on managing and provisioning computing networks, enabling them to implement quicker service upgrades and deployments. Despite the considerable evolution of networking technology, network management practices have remained largely unchanged for decades, relying heavily on manual processes.
However, manual network configuration and management is a cumbersome, error-prone practice that’s insufficient for handling the dynamic, unpredictable workload demands that are associated with modern networks.
Network automation addresses these issues by automatically executing processes like network configuration and testing, resource provisioning, load balancing and workflow deployment. Automating repetitive networking tasks helps organizations minimize personnel demands, lowering operational costs and enabling IT staff to focus on innovation (instead of time-consuming manual maintenance).
Automated processes also make sure that network configurations and policies are applied uniformly across the ecosystem, so enterprises can minimize the network outages and security issues often caused by human error. With network automation, IT departments can improve network connectivity, performance, resiliency, agility, resource usage and more.
Network automation can work through standard command line interface (CLI) arguments or by using a software layer applied across networking devices (including routers, switches, firewalls, servers and other devices).
CLIs are user interfaces that run programs and interact with a computer’s operating system by using lines of text called command lines. If a network administrator wants to create an automation workflow, they can use operators (symbols or special characters that initiate specific actions) to create and run event sequences based on the success or failure of previous commands. They can also compile command lists into text files—known as shell scripts—which enable the CLI to execute multiple commands simultaneously using a single command line.
Network automation software streamlines network tasks into ready-to-use programs that can be easily selected, scheduled and deployed from the user interface. It relies on application programming interfaces (APIs) to facilitate communication with hardware and network devices across on-premises data centers, public and private clouds and hybrid and multicloud environments.
Software solutions can, for example, automate network permissions and device configurations by organizing inventories, modules, plug-ins and API endpoints into searchable, deployable automation playbooks that can be used across service providers.
And with the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) technologies, network automation tools can help teams significantly increase network speed and operational efficiency.
An AI-driven automation engine can assess network and application performance, automatically adjusting configurations as needed. With ML features, network automation tools can analyze bandwidth usage and performance trends to configure physical and virtual network assets based on established parameters and performance metrics. ML-based automation features also learn from past experiences, so the system becomes increasingly adept and quicker to resolve issues over time.
Most network automation strategies take advantage of the benefits of both software-driven automations and CLI-based automations (to varying extents) to help businesses build lightning-fast, high-availability computing networks.
Network automation can be applied to any network type, including data center networks, cloud networks, wireless networks, local area networks (LANs) and software-defined wide area networks (SD-WANs), Essentially, any network resource that relies on a CLI or an API can be automated.
Administrators can also deploy various types of automation workflows. They include:
Orchestration automation focuses on automating complex processes that require collaboration from multiple systems and devices. It deploys and administers network services, applications (often for virtual networks), load balancers and firewalls. Automated orchestration workflows can, for instance, connect distributed applications across the network, accelerating data flow and minimizing system errors.
Provisioning automation helps IT teams seamlessly add new devices to a computing network. It enables quick, automatic integration of new devices and components along with all the necessary configurations, settings and resources, eliminating the need for personnel intervention.
Script-driven automation uses scripts written in computer programming languages to perform tasks in response to specific triggers. Traditionally, these automation flows were written in languages such as Perl and Tcl, but today’s scripts tend to rely on open-source languages (Python, for instance), which are more flexible and easier to use.
Also called intelligent network automation, software-based automation uses an administrative portal to streamline task execution without the need for manual scripting. Automation software also provides development teams with templates to create and execute tasks based on simplified network policies.
Intent-based automation offers developers a more sophisticated approach to network automation. It uses AI and ML to better understand user and business intent, automatically adjusting network policy enforcement based on its findings. Specifically, network administrators establish performance service levels and the network adjusts to maintain these levels—or achieve them when they’re unmet.
Security automation uses AI, ML and other security tools to automate security tasks (including vulnerability scanning, policy enforcement, intrusion detection, incident response and patching). It helps developers maintain regulatory compliance and protect networks against security threats.
For a network to function optimally, application server loads must be balanced across the architecture. Automating the load balancing process—instead of relying on manual balancing efforts—helps make sure that failover servers respond quickly when issues arise and that applications are operating at peak performance.
Many leading network automation tools are grounded in the principles of AIOps, using advanced algorithms to assess network conditions in real time. However, automation tools encompass a wide range of features and technologies that can help enterprises optimize network management practices, including:
Network automation has a range of uses cases and applications for enterprises looking to build stronger, faster networks, including:
In environments with numerous IoT sensors and devices, network automation can streamline the management process. Automation tools can implement automatic device discovery, provisioning and configuration, reducing the complexities that accompany integrating diverse IoT devices into a computing network.
In DevOps environments, network administrators can incorporate automation workflows into continuous integration/continuous delivery (CI/CD) pipelines. This process enables systems to perform automated testing and configuration deployment alongside application updates so that network changes stay in sync with app modifications throughout the development lifecycle.
For organizations with computing networks that transmit and store sensitive or private data (such as educational institutions, medical facilities and government agencies), network automation can help administrators maintain strict security protocols.
These networks often handle large volumes of users and devices and keeping up with security updates can be a challenge.
Automation enables automatic deployment of security patches, so all network devices remain updated and protected against the latest threats. Furthermore, automation tools can automate due diligence tasks (such as compliance checks and security audits), tracking configuration changes and user activities to help businesses maintain regulatory compliance.
To build a virtualized, automated network, network administrators can combine software-defined networking with NFV.
SDNs use API-driven virtual overlays to manage physical infrastructure, enabling administrators to create virtual software networks between virtual machines (VMs) and oversee multiple physical networks simultaneously. NFVs are network architecture processes that move network functions (such as load balancing and encryption) from physical hardware to VMs.
Used together, SDNs and NFVs can configure and dynamically adjust the network based on business goals and service objectives.
Whereas SDN centralizes network control for configuration and optimization, NFV decouples functions from hardware, facilitating rapid service deployment and scalability. The combination is particularly useful in environments with unpredictable traffic patterns, as automation workflows can automatically reroute traffic to less in-demand services during traffic surges.
Network automation can be a complex undertaking, especially when considering network-wide device compatibility and interoperability. However, automation offers enterprises several benefits for optimizing network architecture. They include:
As digital transformation accelerates, businesses will need faster, more dynamic computing networks that can adapt to constantly evolving business requirements. Forward-thinking enterprises are looking to emerging automation technologies to address these needs and make sure that their networks can continue to keep pace with user demand.
With AI and ML, for instance, businesses can build self-healing networks that proactively resolve issues and adapt to changing network conditions, enhancing network performance across traditional, cloud-native and edge computing environments.
Other automation trends that are driving the future include:
The growth and evolution of edge computing and IoT devices means that networks will often process data closer to where it’s generated. Next-generation automation tools can manage these decentralized environments, accelerating data processing and improving network responsiveness.
IaC uses a high-level descriptive coding language to automate IT infrastructure provisioning, enabling teams to set up and manage network infrastructure, configurations and automations by using code. Among other use cases, network engineers use IaC to optimize automation workflows and version control systems and to build nimble, self-managing, highly scalable computing networks.
Network automation is trending toward more flexible, vendor-agnostic solutions that can integrate with third-party tools and accommodate multi-vendor architectures. These tools enable centralized automation and easy adoption of new technologies like AIOps, which uses AI to predict and prevent cybersecurity threats.
A vendor-agnostic approach frees enterprises from the compatibility limits of proprietary infrastructure and facilitates seamless integration with a broader range of technologies.
Cyberthreats are on the rise and getting more sophisticated all the time, but zero-trust security principles can help large, distributed, automated computing networks stay protected. Zero-trust architectures enforce strict access controls, authentication rules and encryption protocols to make sure that only authorized users and devices access resources, regardless of their location.
The rollout of 5G networks offers new possibilities for automation, particularly in terms of network slicing—which segments or “slices” a single physical infrastructure into multiple virtual networks—and dynamic resource management.
Automation plays a vital role in managing the complex demands of 5G (such as ultra-reliable, low-latency communication, data processing for various data formats and massive IoT deployments) And network automation solutions enable service providers to offer tailored services to different industries and organizations.
