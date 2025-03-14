What is network automation?

Network automation can work through standard command line interface (CLI) arguments or by using a software layer applied across networking devices (including routers, switches, firewalls, servers and other devices).

CLIs are user interfaces that run programs and interact with a computer’s operating system by using lines of text called command lines. If a network administrator wants to create an automation workflow, they can use operators (symbols or special characters that initiate specific actions) to create and run event sequences based on the success or failure of previous commands. They can also compile command lists into text files—known as shell scripts—which enable the CLI to execute multiple commands simultaneously using a single command line.

Network automation software streamlines network tasks into ready-to-use programs that can be easily selected, scheduled and deployed from the user interface. It relies on application programming interfaces (APIs) to facilitate communication with hardware and network devices across on-premises data centers, public and private clouds and hybrid and multicloud environments.

Software solutions can, for example, automate network permissions and device configurations by organizing inventories, modules, plug-ins and API endpoints into searchable, deployable automation playbooks that can be used across service providers.

And with the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) technologies, network automation tools can help teams significantly increase network speed and operational efficiency.

An AI-driven automation engine can assess network and application performance, automatically adjusting configurations as needed. With ML features, network automation tools can analyze bandwidth usage and performance trends to configure physical and virtual network assets based on established parameters and performance metrics. ML-based automation features also learn from past experiences, so the system becomes increasingly adept and quicker to resolve issues over time.

Most network automation strategies take advantage of the benefits of both software-driven automations and CLI-based automations (to varying extents) to help businesses build lightning-fast, high-availability computing networks.