What is network functions virtualization (NFV)?

A traditional network appliance approach requires each network function such as load balancers, firewalls, gateways and routers to run on dedicated hardware, which can be expensive and difficult to scale. Making upgrades to dedicated hardware can take months or require purchasing new hardware compatible with new technology. Decoupling these network functions from hardware appliances enables service providers to greatly increase the speed of new service deployment while reducing the need for physical devices.

NFV architecture uses virtualization and VMs to create an agile network that is scalable, customizable and manageable through a single pane of glass. A centralized control panel enables network operators to automate the provisioning and orchestration of network resources and quickly respond to changing traffic patterns and network demands.

NFV serves the growing number of enterprises seeking to retain control of their network infrastructure while migrating from physical hardware to virtualized and cloud computing resources. For this reason, Forbes lists NFV in the top five technologies evolving telecom services alongside artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML), edge computing, APIs and computer vision.1