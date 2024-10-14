Telecommunications industry, a cornerstone of global connectivity, has been going through a technological renaissance for some time, driven by innovations such as 5G, IoT, cloud computing and AI. As a result, networks have become increasingly hard to manage. There is a need for automation to handle routine tasks, monitor network health and respond to issues in real-time. However, the existing skill sets within communication service providers (CSPs) may not align with the evolving demands of this dynamic landscape. To succeed in the modern era, CSPs need versatile teams, including data scientists for data interpretation and operations, software developers for automation through vendor application programming interfaces (API) and service assurance engineers for designing closed loops to ensure service reliability.

While CSPs bridge the gap by building teams with diverse experience, they also simultaneously benefit from significant advances on a concurrent trend. Programming languages have evolved toward low-code/no-code paradigms and with the emergence of generative AI, we are at a point where foundational models can generate formal code based on natural language descriptions of the tasks. This gave the new perspective to the concept of intent-based networking (IBN), where human administrators express high-level network objectives in natural language known as “intents” and that these human intents are automatically translated into network policies and configurations. IBN has the potential to improve network management and could become a game-changer in addressing the talent gap within telcos. Taking it a step further, autonomous networks (AN) promise to utilize intents as inputs to autonomously self-configure, self-optimize and self-heal networks as their conditions evolve.

While we can envision a bright future for both IBN and AN, there are persistent concerns about their feasibility and program applications including intent expression, accurate translation into network configuration, system transparency and complexity among others. In this blog, we dive into the areas where their practical application hold potential and analyze the challenges they may encounter along the way.