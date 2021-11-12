As connectivity services become more commoditized and competitive, telecommunications companies are poised to unleash the power of AI to evolve their legacy systems, increase network agility, and enhance their customer focus. AI-first strategies allow telecommunications service providers to use Generative AI for scale and efficiency. To improve each interaction from network through to customer care, which in turn can add to subscriber satisfaction, flag issues, and ultimately boost bottom lines.
In connecting AI and intelligent automation to infrastructure, telecommunication providers can boost network capabilities and device bandwidth and breathe critical elasticity into their networks. Allowing resources to intelligently expand and contract in response to a fickle marketplace.
See how your telco business can drive ROI across customer service with IBM watsonx Assistant
Find out why responsible AI is essential to transforming customer service in telecom—and how to meet service aspirations that may have seemed unthinkable
Improve decision-making, accelerate workflows, increase efficiency and launch new services just like what Bouygues Telecom did when they infused AI in their processes and operations.2
Double digital acquisitions in just three months just like what Vodafone Idea Limited (Vi), a large communication provider in Asia, did when it created a digital sales platform. 3
Reduce complexity and infrastructure charges through a smaller footprint by leveraging IBM Consulting® accelerators for Telco like SAP Billing and Revenue management. 4
Over 80% of telecom customers would consider alternatives if they experienced a poor customer journey..1 Using AI alongside human-centric design principles, we can solve customer issues faster and more efficiently, resulting in up to 20-point increases in net promoter score and 50% cost reductions.
Improve performance and cost with data and AI-powered service assurance and network automation. Services to design, configure, test, deploy, and monitor closed-loop assurance scenarios by using AI and intelligent workflows increase uptime and efficiency.
Change communications companies from being commoditized connectivity providers to differentiated, value-driving partners through better connectivity performance, automation, and AI-enhanced applications. We help those companies build the strategies and offerings that transform their businesses in the communications metaverse.
Build capabilities that enable “anything as a service” offerings of the future. Meaning network platforms that use the best code with the best features, advanced functionality, and virtually no vulnerabilities.
Modernize your business support systems to elevate customer experience and reducing expenditures. We integrate data, processes, and systems to service customers more efficiently, by using AI to personalize real-time interactions with customers’ next-best actions and optimal offers.
Employ next generation service automation capabilities for maximum dependability and faster time to resolution through service lifecycle acceleration.
Bouygues Telecom is accelerating use of AI across the enterprise, empowering all business and IT functions to create, develop and deploy their own cloud-native AI apps.
As Dish Network looks to provide new and innovative services, they rely on AI-powered automation and network orchestration for a new cloud-native 5G network.
One of the largest telco companies in one of the largest telco markets in the world transformed into a digital-first business creating first-of-a-kind solutions to support over 300 million citizens.
As 5G expands in India, Bharti Airtel helps businesses across industries transform how they deliver goods and services. A partnership with India's largest passenger car maker is a showcase for innovation.
Whether through Billing Revenue Application Management or fuller SAP transformation through IBM for RISE with SAP, we deliver faster time to value and a more agile, future-ready SAP foundation made for your place in the future of communications.
As Amazon Web Services Global Innovation Partner of the Year, IBM helps communications businesses integrate siloed data and systems into a flexible infrastructure that can enable more efficient delivery of services and improved customer experience.
Our 30-year partnership with Microsoft and our Gold Partner status spanning the Microsoft portfolio give our telecommunications industry experts the experience to deliver the software-defined networks and hybrid cloud solutions that are needed for a new age of connectivity and services.
IBM has partnered with Salesforce to help new technology and communications businesses create experiences tailored specifically for their customers across all channels. By using AI, IBM and Salesforce have helped automate business processes, reducing friction, improving productivity, and mitigating costs.
IoT payment and data exchange platforms unlock cross-industry value.
With the advancement of 5G, telecom operators must rethink how they use connectivity to create business value.
Sentaca, now fully a part of IBM, brings cloud consulting experience with a focus on the network to help clients modernize and unlock new revenue streams. Such as cost of ownership, monetization, scalable and secure architecture, as well as helping address opportunities such as 5G, IoT, and streaming.
Learn more about our full cloud consulting capabilities to accelerate your journey to hybrid cloud. Drive cost efficiency, increase productivity, and sustainability, all while applying generative AI.
Optimize the core, unlock the legacy and build new digital capabilities with generative AI and hybrid cloud. Drive cost efficiency, increase productivity and create opportunities for innovation.
Receive our newsletters that deliver thoughtful insights on emerging trends.
Connect with our diverse group of IBM experts that can help you make your next big move.
Join our team of dedicated, innovative people who are bringing positive change to work and the world.
1 Telco trends 2022: Customer revolution arrives, silos come tumbling down; The Future of Commerce (link resides outside ibm.com)
2 AI for everyone, Bouygues Telecom case study, © Copyright IBM Corporation 2022
3 A telecom merger provides an opportunity to innovate, Vodafone case study, © Copyright IBM Corporation 2021
4 Vodafone Germany case study © Copyright IBM Corporation 2019