Home Consulting Telecommunications Telecommunications consulting services
Optimize operations and technical investment that create revenue-generating solutions for the changing world of communications
Telecom 2030: a decade of opportunity
Illustration of three people on their phones with large gradient chat bubbles and connection points
Transform for the future

As connectivity services become more commoditized and competitive, telecommunications companies are poised to unleash the power of AI to evolve their legacy systems, increase network agility, and enhance their customer focus. AI-first strategies allow telecommunications service providers to use Generative AI for scale and efficiency. To improve each interaction from network through to customer care, which in turn can add to subscriber satisfaction, flag issues, and ultimately boost bottom lines.

In connecting AI and intelligent automation to infrastructure, telecommunication providers can boost network capabilities and device bandwidth and breathe critical elasticity into their networks. Allowing resources to intelligently expand and contract in response to a fickle marketplace.
Estimate your benefits

See how your telco business can drive ROI across customer service with IBM watsonx Assistant

Find out why responsible AI is essential to transforming customer service in telecom—and how to meet service aspirations that may have seemed unthinkable
Benefits 14 days from project start to realized cost savings

Improve decision-making, accelerate workflows, increase efficiency and launch new services just like what Bouygues Telecom did when they infused AI in their processes and operations.2

 100% increase in digital sales

Double digital acquisitions in just three months just like what Vodafone Idea Limited (Vi), a large communication provider in Asia, did when it created a digital sales platform. 3

 60% reduction in custom code

Reduce complexity and infrastructure charges through a smaller footprint by leveraging IBM Consulting® accelerators for Telco like SAP Billing and Revenue management. 4
Capabilities Customer care modernization

Over 80% of telecom customers would consider alternatives if they experienced a poor customer journey..1 Using AI alongside human-centric design principles, we can solve customer issues faster and more efficiently, resulting in up to 20-point increases in net promoter score and 50% cost reductions.

 Explore AI-enhanced customer care Cognitive operations

Improve performance and cost with data and AI-powered service assurance and network automation. Services to design, configure, test, deploy, and monitor closed-loop assurance scenarios by using AI and intelligent workflows increase uptime and efficiency.

 Read how we do it with Telecom Egypt Connected Enterprise services creation and monetization

Change communications companies from being commoditized connectivity providers to differentiated, value-driving partners through better connectivity performance, automation, and AI-enhanced applications. We help those companies build the strategies and offerings that transform their businesses in the communications metaverse.

 See our solution for Autostrade per l’Italia Network cloud and platform transformation

Build capabilities that enable “anything as a service” offerings of the future. Meaning network platforms that use the best code with the best features, advanced functionality, and virtually no vulnerabilities.

 Read how we do it with Telefonica Business support systems

Modernize your business support systems to elevate customer experience and reducing expenditures. We integrate data, processes, and systems to service customers more efficiently, by using AI to personalize real-time interactions with customers’ next-best actions and optimal offers.

 Read how we work with Bouygues Telecom Zero touch service automation

Employ next generation service automation capabilities for maximum dependability and faster time to resolution through service lifecycle acceleration.

 Learn more
Co-create with IBM Garage™
Ideate, build, measure, iterate, and scale solutions seamlessly with our end-to-end framework of design thinking, agile, and DevOps practices. Achieve speed-to-value and adopt breakthrough technologies through the partnership that is created with your team and a diverse set of IBM® experts in business, design, and technology. Learn more Talk to an IBM Garage expert
AI is no longer an experimental subject for us. Everyone is now AI ready, and that’s a real game changer for us. Romain Dutot IT Innovation Leader Bouygues Teleco
Case studies Bouygues Telecom

Bouygues Telecom is accelerating use of AI across the enterprise, empowering all business and IT functions to create, develop and deploy their own cloud-native AI apps.

 Dish Network’s network transformation

As Dish Network looks to provide new and innovative services, they rely on AI-powered automation and network orchestration for a new cloud-native 5G network.

 Vodafone idea transforms at scale

One of the largest telco companies in one of the largest telco markets in the world transformed into a digital-first business creating first-of-a-kind solutions to support over 300 million citizens.

 Bharti Airtel monetizes 5G for industries

As 5G expands in India, Bharti Airtel helps businesses across industries transform how they deliver goods and services. A partnership with India's largest passenger car maker is a showcase for innovation.
Strategic partnerships SAP

Whether through Billing Revenue Application Management or fuller SAP transformation through IBM for RISE with SAP, we deliver faster time to value and a more agile, future-ready SAP foundation made for your place in the future of communications.

 Explore our SAP capabilities AWS

As Amazon Web Services Global Innovation Partner of the Year, IBM helps communications businesses integrate siloed data and systems into a flexible infrastructure that can enable more efficient delivery of services and improved customer experience.

 Explore our AWS capabilities Microsoft

Our 30-year partnership with Microsoft and our Gold Partner status spanning the Microsoft portfolio give our telecommunications industry experts the experience to deliver the software-defined networks and hybrid cloud solutions that are needed for a new age of connectivity and services.

 Explore our Microsoft capabilities Salesforce

IBM has partnered with Salesforce to help new technology and communications businesses create experiences tailored specifically for their customers across all channels. By using AI, IBM and Salesforce have helped automate business processes, reducing friction, improving productivity, and mitigating costs.

 Explore our Salesforce capabilities

Insights

IBM + GSMA Post Quantum Telco Network Impact Assessment Read the white paper
A new era of innovation for telecoms

IoT payment and data exchange platforms unlock cross-industry value.

 Telecom for a 5G future

With the advancement of 5G, telecom operators must rethink how they use connectivity to create business value.

 IBM and SAP enable telco billing cost savings up to 40%
Related solutions Sentaca, an IBM Company enhances IBM Consulting’s telecommunications offerings

Sentaca, now fully a part of IBM, brings cloud consulting experience with a focus on the network to help clients modernize and unlock new revenue streams. Such as cost of ownership, monetization, scalable and secure architecture, as well as helping address opportunities such as 5G, IoT, and streaming.

 Learn more Hybrid cloud consulting

Learn more about our full cloud consulting capabilities to accelerate your journey to hybrid cloud. Drive cost efficiency, increase productivity, and sustainability, all while applying generative AI.

 Learn more Application modernization services

Optimize the core, unlock the legacy and build new digital capabilities with generative AI and hybrid cloud. Drive cost efficiency, increase productivity and create opportunities for innovation.

 Learn more
Subscribe to our monthly newsletters

Receive our newsletters that deliver thoughtful insights on emerging trends.

 Subscribe now Know more Contact our team

Connect with our diverse group of IBM experts that can help you make your next big move.

 Explore career opportunities

Join our team of dedicated, innovative people who are bringing positive change to work and the world. 

Register now
Footnotes

1  Telco trends 2022: Customer revolution arrives, silos come tumbling down; The Future of Commerce (link resides outside ibm.com)

2 AI for everyone, Bouygues Telecom case study, © Copyright IBM Corporation 2022

3 A telecom merger provides an opportunity to innovate, Vodafone case study, © Copyright IBM Corporation 2021

4 Vodafone Germany case study © Copyright IBM Corporation 2019

 