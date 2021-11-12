As connectivity services become more commoditized and competitive, telecommunications companies are poised to unleash the power of AI to evolve their legacy systems, increase network agility, and enhance their customer focus. AI-first strategies allow telecommunications service providers to use Generative AI for scale and efficiency. To improve each interaction from network through to customer care, which in turn can add to subscriber satisfaction, flag issues, and ultimately boost bottom lines.

In connecting AI and intelligent automation to infrastructure, telecommunication providers can boost network capabilities and device bandwidth and breathe critical elasticity into their networks. Allowing resources to intelligently expand and contract in response to a fickle marketplace.