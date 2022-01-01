Home
Improve your customer experience while driving value for employees, customers and your business. Take just a minute to fill out the ROI estimator below and see for yourself how your telco can drive ROI across customer service by partnering with IBM watsonx Assistant™.
*The results shown are calculated based on certain data and assumptions regarding possible use of watsonx. Assistant, including user input, industry benchmarks, third party data, customer service data from IBM, Forrester April 2023 TEI study, sponsored by IBM, and 2022 Benchmark Report for Contact Centers in Telecommunications from Five9. Potential financial benefits are calculated based on the estimated value of increased productivity that can be redeployed for higher value work. The results are provided for illustrative purposes only and should not be relied upon as a guarantee or commitment of potential or actual results or benefits. The results are not based on actual data or statistical modeling,and may not be accurate or applicable to you. Actual results will vary based on your particular conditions, usage, configurations, and environment, among other factors.
Find out how to meet service aspirations that may have seemed unthinkable before by combining the capabilities of traditional and generative AI.