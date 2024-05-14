Bouygues Telecom chose IBM. A leader in ethical AI, IBM embraces an open-technology, collaborative approach to digital transformation and has highly experienced data scientists. In addition, IBM provides the IBM Consulting for AI at Scale services offering, a comprehensive consult-to-operate approach for effectively scaling AI enterprise-wide. The offering guides companies on their AI journeys by delivering the framework, methods, assets and technology for creating and scaling AI solutions, from minimal viable product (MVP) to production, with rapid time to value.

Integrating AI design, ethics, data science, architecture and engineering, the AI at Scale offering helps businesses consistently integrate and scale AI/ML PoC and other tested models into production and then continually revise and optimize those models over time. It also includes components to help businesses evolve their AI culture and governance. To structure this project, the team followed the IBM Garage™ Methodology — proven practices that guide a company through designing, building and scaling solutions for end-to-end transformation. IBM co-designed custom data and AI reference architecture covering multiple cloud scenarios that can be extended to all AI and data projects across the Amazon Web Services (AWS) cloud as well as other cloud/on-premises platforms.

The initiative to democratize use of AI across Bouygues Telecom began with an AI Boost program led by the corporate Innovation team, which was tasked with proving the value of AI by creating nine MVPs of cloud-native AI apps. It also provided training to fuel an enterprise-wide cultural transformation around AI and data.



To help generate ideas for the MVPs, Bouygues Telecom participated in several IBM Enterprise Design Thinking® Workshops where consultants held brainstorming sessions with the Innovation team and several LOB managers.

“Imagining what you can do with AI can be quite difficult and requires specific skills and methods. The IBM Garage approach really helped accelerate the ideation process,” says Dutot. IBM consultants also assisted in rapidly building the MVPs following agile principles.

Once the Innovation team successfully completed the AI Boost project, the company was ready to move beyond experimentation. At this point, the IT Innovation Department stepped up to operationalize and scale AI capabilities across the organization, including setting AI-at-scale standards for the company. A small team that tests and scales new technologies, the department could have chosen to work with a different consulting company, but it wanted to keep the momentum going with IBM.

“IBM did really great work during the AI Boost program. We wanted to bring some of the MVPs — and also some new ones — to scale in just a few months, but we didn't want to start from the beginning. We wanted to accelerate the process, and IBM was the perfect partner,” says Dutot.