As of February 1, Sentaca became fully part of IBM, serving the telecommunications market and bringing over a decade of cloud consulting experience with a focus on the network to help clients modernize and unlock new revenue streams
A complement to IBM’s telco strategy

Sentaca is part of the fast-growing Hybrid Cloud Services business of IBM Consulting® to solve clients' strategic and technology challenges such as cost of ownership, monetization and scalable and secure architecture and to address opportunities including 5G, IoT and streaming that can accelerate the creation and delivery of new services. Sentaca technology consultants across the U.S. and Canada build and migrate mission-critical applications on leading cloud service providers and open-source platforms like Red Hat® OpenShift® and OpenStack.
IBM was positioned as a Leader for the 11th consecutive year in Gartner’s 2022 Magic Quadrant for IT Services for Communications Service Providers, Worldwide.
Benefits 91%

of high-performing communications services providers expect to outperform their current financial expectations in five years as a result of using 5G-enabled edge computing.1

 40%

infrastructure CapEx reduction and 40% faster workforce efficiency with IBM and Red Hat digital transformation.2

 95%

reduction in downtime with IBM and Red Hat® digital transformation.2
Capabilities IBM Consulting Test Case Automator

Automate testing and support messaging, charging, 5G, WiFi and IoT use cases with the flexibility to support custom use cases. This incredibly powerful test automation framework is purpose-built to support mobile network operators (MNOs). 

 Red Hat platform integration and testing

Deploy services on Red Hat with confidence utilizing fully integrated and automated regression test framework. In a multi-vendor environment, we bring a lightweight solution to integrating and testing network connectivity across the platform.

 5G monetization and future networks for all industries

Accelerate 5G infrastructure operationalization and automate every aspect of the 5G Network. Sentaca’s experts implement standardized methodologies for deploying and integrating 5G components into the tool set for life cycle management.
Co-create with IBM Garage™
Ideate, build, measure, iterate and scale solutions seamlessly with our end-to-end framework of design thinking, agile and DevOps practices. Achieve speed-to-value and adopt breakthrough technologies through the partnership created with your team and a diverse set of IBM experts in business, design and technology. Learn more Talk to an IBM Garage expert
Meet our experts Phil O’Neill

Senior Partner, IBM Consulting (former CEO of Sentaca)

 Joern-Dieter Kropfgans

Senior Partner and Acquisition General Manager, IBM Consulting - Canada

 Rahul Kumar

Senior Partner and Vice President Global Industry Leader for Telco and Media Industry, IBM Consulting

 Thomas Tattis

Vice President and Global Leader, Network and OSS transformation in the TME Industry Centre of Excellence

 Lisa Anderson

IBM Business Development Executive, IBM Consulting

 Derek Tobin

Delivery Lead, IBM Consulting (former CTO of Sentaca)
Win with hybrid cloud solutions based on a leading container platform in telco, Red Hat® OpenShift®. 

Transform business with 5G and edge computing. Achieve a seamless network architecture, from the network core all the way to the customer.

With the IBM Maximo Application Suite, you can see, predict and prevent issues with advanced AI-powered remote asset monitoring and computer vision for assets and operations.

Connect with our diverse group of IBM experts that can help you make your next big move.

