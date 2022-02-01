Sentaca is part of the fast-growing Hybrid Cloud Services business of IBM Consulting® to solve clients' strategic and technology challenges such as cost of ownership, monetization and scalable and secure architecture and to address opportunities including 5G, IoT and streaming that can accelerate the creation and delivery of new services. Sentaca technology consultants across the U.S. and Canada build and migrate mission-critical applications on leading cloud service providers and open-source platforms like Red Hat® OpenShift® and OpenStack.