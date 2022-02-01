Sentaca is part of the fast-growing Hybrid Cloud Services business of IBM Consulting® to solve clients' strategic and technology challenges such as cost of ownership, monetization and scalable and secure architecture and to address opportunities including 5G, IoT and streaming that can accelerate the creation and delivery of new services. Sentaca technology consultants across the U.S. and Canada build and migrate mission-critical applications on leading cloud service providers and open-source platforms like Red Hat® OpenShift® and OpenStack.
Read the IBM IBV report on 5G and edge computing
of high-performing communications services providers expect to outperform their current financial expectations in five years as a result of using 5G-enabled edge computing.1
infrastructure CapEx reduction and 40% faster workforce efficiency with IBM and Red Hat digital transformation.2
reduction in downtime with IBM and Red Hat® digital transformation.2
Automate testing and support messaging, charging, 5G, WiFi and IoT use cases with the flexibility to support custom use cases. This incredibly powerful test automation framework is purpose-built to support mobile network operators (MNOs).
Deploy services on Red Hat with confidence utilizing fully integrated and automated regression test framework. In a multi-vendor environment, we bring a lightweight solution to integrating and testing network connectivity across the platform.
Accelerate 5G infrastructure operationalization and automate every aspect of the 5G Network. Sentaca’s experts implement standardized methodologies for deploying and integrating 5G components into the tool set for life cycle management.
Senior Partner, IBM Consulting (former CEO of Sentaca)
Senior Partner and Acquisition General Manager, IBM Consulting - Canada
Senior Partner and Vice President Global Industry Leader for Telco and Media Industry, IBM Consulting
Vice President and Global Leader, Network and OSS transformation in the TME Industry Centre of Excellence
IBM Business Development Executive, IBM Consulting
Delivery Lead, IBM Consulting (former CTO of Sentaca)
Win with hybrid cloud solutions based on a leading container platform in telco, Red Hat® OpenShift®.
Transform business with 5G and edge computing. Achieve a seamless network architecture, from the network core all the way to the customer.
With the IBM Maximo Application Suite, you can see, predict and prevent issues with advanced AI-powered remote asset monitoring and computer vision for assets and operations.
Receive monthly newsletters that go beyond the hype, delivering insights on emerging trends, technology and business.
Connect with our diverse group of IBM experts that can help you make your next big move.
Join our team of dedicated, innovative people who are bringing positive change to work and the world.
1The End of Communications Services as We Know Them, IBM Institute for Business Value, June 2021
2The Total Economic Impact™ Of IBM and Red Hat for Telecommunications