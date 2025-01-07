What is network configuration?

It comprises all the physical and virtual hardware and software components in a network and the protocols that dictate how data moves between them.

Effective network configuration is crucial for optimizing traffic flow, enhancing network security and improving overall network stability. Given the complexity of today’s geographically distributed hybrid and multicloud environments, the use of network configuration management tools is the best way to automate device configuration and maintenance tasks.

Network configuration tools provide developers with automated, real-time data tracking and reporting features so administrators can promptly identify problematic configuration changes and potential security risks. They facilitate bulk changes (such as updating passwords when devices are compromised), enable teams to quickly roll back network settings to a previous configuration, and help businesses relaunch network devices after failures.

With automated network configuration features, enterprises can streamline maintenance and repair for physical and virtual network devices, reducing network outages for users and optimizing network functions for administrators.