What is network configuration?

Network configuration is the process of setting up the policies, controls and data flows that allow devices and systems to communicate across a computing network.
It comprises all the physical and virtual hardware and software components in a network and the protocols that dictate how data moves between them.
Effective network configuration is crucial for optimizing traffic flow, enhancing network security and improving overall network stability. Given the complexity of today’s geographically distributed hybrid and multicloud environments, the use of network configuration management tools is the best way to automate device configuration and maintenance tasks.
Network configuration tools provide developers with automated, real-time data tracking and reporting features so administrators can promptly identify problematic configuration changes and potential security risks. They facilitate bulk changes (such as updating passwords when devices are compromised), enable teams to quickly roll back network settings to a previous configuration, and help businesses relaunch network devices after failures.
With automated network configuration features, enterprises can streamline maintenance and repair for physical and virtual network devices, reducing network outages for users and optimizing network functions for administrators.
Network configurations can be defined by several factors (often simultaneously), but two commonly used parameters are scale and topology. Scale is the geographical range of a network’s components and devices, while topology is the physical and logical arrangement of nodes and connections in a network.
PANs have a small range—typically under 30 feet—and are meant for peripheral devices used by an individual. Unlike some other configurations, PANs don’t need an active internet connection to function.
PANs can be linked to local area networks (LANs) and other higher-level network types that use a single device as a gateway (connecting a Bluetooth controller to a gaming console, for instance).
Wireless and cable connections can also create PANs. Administrators can use close-range communication protocols (such as wifi and Bluetooth) to create wireless personal area networks (WPANs) for data-centric applications. And to create wired PANs, they can use technologies such as universal serial bus (USB).
When you connect your laptop or mobile device to the network at your home or workplace, you’re connecting to a LAN.
LANs are private computer networks that allow specific users to have unrestricted access to the same system connection at a central location, typically within one mile and often inside one building. In a LAN configuration, network-aware operating systems on user devices can share resources and devices (printers and scanners, for example).
LANs can use a range of topologies, including star, bus and tree, depending on an enterprise’s networking requirements and goals.
Virtual LANs, or VLANs, are logical overlay networks that group subsets of network devices sharing a LAN and isolate each group’s network traffic. VLANs are commonly used in organizations working with large, complex computing environments because they enable administrators to create network segments for faster, more secure data transmission.
WLAN configurations allow users to move freely around a coverage area without the hassle of transporting or staying connected to ethernet wires.
WLANs have significantly expanded the possibilities of wireless networking, leading to innovations such as mobile wireless, fixed wireless (fixed broadband access that uses radio waves instead of cables), portable wireless (also called “mobile hotspots”) and infrared wireless (enables data transmission by using infrared beams instead of wires).
A VPN provides an encrypted connection that hides data packets while users are connected to a public network (such as the internet). VPNs tunnel between connected devices, encapsulating and encrypting data as it traverses the network to keep sensitive information (such as IP addresses, browsing history, privileged correspondence and logistics) from being revealed online.
VPNs can use remote access and site-to-site configurations. A remote access VPN can, for instance, help remote workers safely and securely connect their devices to a corporate office network from anywhere. And employees working at a branch office can use site-to-site VPNs to connect safely to a flagship office network.
Regardless of network dynamics, VPNs help secure network data against cyberattacks that seek to mine, intercept or steal private and sensitive information.
MANs—also known as medium-sized networks—cover more area than LANs but are less extensive than wide area networks (WANs). Typically, they comprise multiple LANs linked together by using point-to-point high-capacity backbone technology, which serves as a primary connection pathway between network devices.
MANs can cover several buildings or entire cities, as is the case with DSL and cable TV networks, which use common local and regional resources to connect devices on the network.
A WAN provides access to various types of media using a single designated provider. It’s not confined to any specific territory and has no geographical restrictions.
WANs can be either point-to-point (where devices send data to each other over a private connection) or packet-switched networks (where data is broken into short messages, or “packets,” and sent piecemeal) over shared circuits (can take various paths).
Hybrid WANs and software-defined wide area networks (SD-WANs) can use multiple types of network connections, including virtual private networks (VPNs).
Network storage improves business continuity, so finding ways to maximize data storage and automate configuration backups is critical. SANs help companies address these priorities.
As the network behind the servers, SANs are high-speed computer networks designed to provide access to storage in any direction. The primary objective of a SAN is to facilitate large data transfers between different storage devices and between storage devices and the computer network.
In a bus topology, all device nodes are connected to a single cable (known as the bus or backbone) such as bus stops branching off from a bus route, and data travels in both directions along the cable.
Bus networks are cost-effective and easy to implement, but they create a single point of failure in the network; if the bus fails, the entire network goes down. They can also be less secure due to the shared backbone.
Furthermore, because more nodes share a central cable in a bus configuration, they increase the risk of data collisions, which can reduce network efficiency and causes network slowdowns.
Ring topologies connect nodes in a circular fashion, with each node having exactly two neighbors. Data flows in one direction around the ring, though dual-ring systems can send data in both directions.
Ring networks are generally cheap to install and scale, and data flows through them quickly. Much like bus topologies, however, a failure on a single node can bring down the whole network.
Dual-ring networks protect against this type of failure by using two concentric rings instead of one. The rings send data in opposite directions, and if the first ring fails, the network switches to the second ring, adding a measure of redundancy to the network.
In a star network, all the nodes are connected to a central hub. The nodes are positioned around that central hub in a shape that roughly resembles a star. If a single node fails, the rest of the network is unaffected if the central hub is operational.
Star topologies are generally easy to troubleshoot and manage, which makes them a popular choice for LANs. Their centralized structure also makes adding or removing devices relatively easy, so scaling is easier than in other configurations.
However, the performance of the entire network depends on the central hub
Also called spine-leaf topologies, tree networks combine elements of bus and star networks to create a hierarchical structure. In this configuration, a central hub serves as the root node, which connects to multiple star networks rather than individual nodes.
Nodes in a tree network rely on the central hub, creating dependencies that can affect network performance. Tree topologies also inherit vulnerabilities from both bus and star networks; the single point of failure at the central hub can disrupt the entire network.
However, tree topologies optimize data flow by allowing more devices to connect to a central data center. And such as star networks, tree topologies facilitate straightforward issue identification and resolution with individual nodes.
A mesh topology is a highly interconnected network structure where each node is directly linked to multiple other nodes.
In a full mesh configuration, every node connects to every other node within a single network, creating redundant paths for data transmission. The high level of interconnectivity enhances network resilience and fault tolerance, as data can reroute through alternative paths when a connection fails.
Partial mesh topologies, where only some nodes are directly connected to all other nodes, offer a balance between the sturdiness of full mesh and the cost-effectiveness of simpler topologies.
The decentralized structure of mesh networks reduces reliance on a single point, which can improve both network security and efficiency. Mesh networks also accelerate data transmission and increase scalability.
However, they do introduce more complexity to network management and design. And the litany of connections in a mesh topology can increase implementation and maintenance costs, especially in full mesh configurations for large networks.
Despite these challenges, mesh topologies can be invaluable for managing critical infrastructure, wireless networks and scenarios that require advanced reliability and performance.
A hybrid topology combines elements of different topologies to meet specific networking needs. For instance, a network might use star and mesh configuration settings to balance scalability with reliability. Tree networks (which combine a star and bus networks) are a type of hybrid topology.
Each hybrid network topology can be customized for specific use cases and business needs. However, building a customized network architecture can be challenging and requires more cabling and network devices than other configurations, increasing network maintenance costs.
Setting up a computing network, regardless of configuration, involves establishing fundamental parameters and completing some key tasks, including:
IP addressing requires network administrators to apply unique identifiers for each device on a network, including static and dynamic IP addresses and subnet masks.
Whereas static IP addresses are assigned manually to devices that require a permanent address (servers, printers and network hardware), dynamic IP addresses are assigned automatically by DHCP servers and can change over time (as with user devices, such as mobile phones and laptops).
Subnetting divides a network into smaller, more manageable segments called “subnets” to help ensure the network use IP addresses efficiently and prevent network congestion.
Network protocols dictate how devices exchange data across the network infrastructure by imposing formatting and communication rules.
Commonly used communication protocols include TCP/IP, DNS and HTTP. DNS protocols, for example, convert human-friendly domain names into the IP addresses computers use to identify each other on the network. Formatting standards, such as JSON and XML, in config files enable interoperability between different network devices.
Router configuration involves creating routing tables, which determine the optimal path for data to travel from the source to the destination. Protocols and default gateways (devices, such as routers, that sit between a user’s network and the internet) optimize data flow and minimize network latency.
Firewalls set up access controls around incoming and outgoing traffic based on an organization’s predefined security policies.
To configure a firewall, administrators set up rules to block or allow network traffic, protecting the network from unauthorized access and potential threats. VPNs and demilitarized zones are often part of advanced firewall configurations.
Permissions and authentication protocols verify that users attempting to access the network are authorized to do so.
This process can be manual or automatic and includes several security protocols, including Secure Sockets Layer/Transport Layer Security (SSL/TLS) protocols (which encrypt data in transit) and Internet Protocol Security (IPsec) protocols (which secure IP communications by authenticating and encrypting each IP packet).
Zero-configuration networking (zeroconf) is a technology suite that automates network setup. Instead of administrators and IT teams manually configuring IPv4 and IPv6 addresses, DNS servers or other network services, zeroconf-enabled devices can automatically discover and join the network.
Zeroconf networking aims to make connection and communication easier in situations where network settings change frequently or where nontechnical users are responsible for setting up a network (home users, for example).
Though it’s not meant to replace traditional configurations—especially in larger networks or those needing to meet specific security or performance standards—zero-configuration networking can enable file and printer sharing, media streaming and communication between Internet of Things (IoT) devices.
Historically, network configuration management (NCM) was a labor-intensive task that required developers to manually enter changes into a command-line interface (CLI) to set up network devices, which led to frequent configuration errors. Furthermore, there were no provisions for reverting to a previous version.
NCM tools automate configuration modifications, while organizing and maintaining detailed information about each component on a computer network. When repairs, modifications, expansions or upgrades are necessary, network administrators can consult a configuration management database. This database includes the locations, interface names, network or IP addresses and default setting details of every installed hardware device, program, configuration version and update.
The primary goal of configuration management tools is to monitor, maintain, organize and centralize information related to an organization’s network devices, including their network interfaces, firmware and software. These processes enable rapid reconfiguration and replacement of network devices following a failure and help ensure that users experience minimal network latency or downtime.
And with the proliferation of AI- and machine learning (ML)-driven technologies, NCM tools can analyze and continuously learn from network data traffic and dynamically adjust configuration workflows to maximize network speed and reliability.
NCM solutions help enterprises:
IBM NS1 Connect offers a robust DNS management service designed to improve network reliability, security, and performance. Enhance your DNS infrastructure with advanced features to ensure optimal application delivery and minimize downtime.
IBM Cloud Networking Solutions offer secure, scalable, and high-performance options to enhance your business’s connectivity. Protect your cloud infrastructure, improve application performance, and scale with ease.
Network monitoring ensures the ongoing health and performance of your IT infrastructure. Discover the tools and benefits of monitoring, and learn how they can improve network reliability, security and operational efficiency.
IBM Cloud VPC is now live, offering enhanced security, flexibility and control for your workloads. Start building with powerful, scalable tools today.
Streamline your hybrid cloud and multicloud connectivity with IBM Hybrid Cloud Mesh. Experience simplified, app-centric networking that accelerates your digital transformation.
Cloud networking solutions help implement secure, highly available networks and optimize network traffic flow.
IBM SevOne Network Performance Management is monitoring and analytics software that provides real-time visibility and insights into complex networks.