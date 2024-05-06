Achieve more, but do less with end-to-end automation across your network and business
IBM® Rapid Network Automation is an API-driven tool that automates, integrates and connects across the network and business. It facilitates and secures communication between platforms, services and applications.
Businesses face the daunting challenge of managing complex networks comprised of devices from many vendors. As networks and infrastructure grow increasingly complex, traditional approaches to automation fall short, leading to inefficiencies, siloed operations and heightened risks.
Advanced solutions like IBM Rapid Network Automation help achieve secure and scalable automation management. Using a low-code approach and transforming API code into deployment-ready action blocks, organizations can rapidly develop or leverage existing automation scripts, amplify their capabilities and apply robust governance measures.
IBM Rapid Network Automation is designed to:
Shatter automation silos through low-code workflows spanning the entire tech stack. Seamlessly blend proprietary APIs with abstracted vendor APIs for unparalleled integration flexibility.
With out-of-the-box support for major automation platforms and scripting languages, securely reuse and modify new or existing automation effortlessly, centralizing multiple tools into one secured tool.
Implement effective automation governance ensuring centralized control, security and compliance to mitigate risks associated with automation initiatives. Use detailed logs and dashboards to monitor your automation activities.
IBM Rapid Network Automation provides a robust, automated solution to validate, diagnose and quickly resolve incidents. It reads and updates ticket data from your ITSM system in real-time to enable automated incident resolution — before it costs the organization time and money.
IBM Rapid Network Automation receives data or events from any monitoring system directly or over an enterprise message bus through hundreds of service integrations. It then takes intelligent action to respond automatically to events and allow closed-loop automation.
View these workflow templates available on IBM TechXchange today for immediate automation value:
Connect your performance management platform and turn insights into actions. Remediate, update and configure based on performance management tool alerts. Reduce repetitive tasks by automating device metadata imports, CMDB updates and ITSM management. Use this highly scalable tool to ingest performance data for unsupported platforms and improve your performance data collection.
View these workflow templates, available on IBM TechXchange today, to reap full value between IBM SevOne and IBM Rapid Network Automation:
Leverage automation to take advantage of public cloud services. From enterprises to managed service providers, the user can automate the provisioning and management of public cloud services and resources. Monitor cloud services, receive live updates and receive events impacting services. Create incidents in ITSM tools and manage cloud costs by deleting unused instances.
View these workflow templates available on IBM TechXchange today for immediate automation value:
Security is an essential requirement in all aspects of business today and simplifying the required activities leads to a more secure network. Automate device compliance and ensure that your network is always up to date or minimize outages due to configuration errors.
Automatically deploy updates such as maintaining the latest software versions and ensuring inventory databases are aligned. Manage your user database by automatically provisioning and deactivating users.
View these workflow templates available on IBM TechXchange today for immediate automation value: