IBM Rapid Network Automation provides a robust, automated solution to validate, diagnose and quickly resolve incidents. It reads and updates ticket data from your ITSM system in real-time to enable automated incident resolution — before it costs the organization time and money.

IBM Rapid Network Automation receives data or events from any monitoring system directly or over an enterprise message bus through hundreds of service integrations. It then takes intelligent action to respond automatically to events and allow closed-loop automation.

View these workflow templates available on IBM TechXchange today for immediate automation value: