More specifically, HRMs are a distinct neural network architecture that applies a distinct algorithm for generating outputs and multiple distinct algorithms for optimizing model parameters during training. While they’re typically compared to LLMs by way of performance on certain benchmarks that have historically been dominated by reasoning LLMs, this is an apples-to-oranges comparison. HRMs are narrow, task-specific models designed explicitly for reasoning problems, whereas reasoning LLMs are generalist models that can be applied to reasoning problems (among many other tasks).

Though capable of complex problem-solving, HRMs are not capable of conversation, code generation, summarization or other tasks usually associated with generative AI models. An HRM must be trained directly on the kind of problem you want them to solve. LLMs, conversely, are typically pretrained on a massive quantity and variety of data, then instructed (through few-shot prompting) to solve novel problems by inferring the rules.

Central to the concept of HRMs are a “hierarchy” of recurrent loops that take inspiration from how the human brain processes information at different levels and frequencies. An “inner loop” consists of a module that rapidly performs low-level computations and another, slower module whose high-level computations guide the low-level module. An “outer loop” guides the inner loop to iteratively repeat its computations in order to refine and improve the model’s output.

HRMs were first introduced as an open source model described in a paper by Guan Wang, et al in June 2025. At size of only 27M parameters, the model beat dramatically larger models, such as OpenAI’s o3, Anthropic’s Claude 3.7 Sonnet and DeepSeek-R1—which has 671 billion parameters—on challenging benchmarks including ARC-AGI, Sudoku-Extreme and Maze-Hard.

The model itself is largely experimental, and the paper notes both practical constraints and unexplored avenues for future improvements. Nevertheless, its success—especially given its extreme data efficiency in training and a model size literally thousands of times smaller than most LLMs—make it a fascinating alternative approach to scaling reasoning systems. Subsequent research explorations, such as tiny recurrent models (TRMs), have achieved further advances by refining HRM’s basic approach and taking inspiration from the novel techniques it introduced.