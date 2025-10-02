What is a federated gateway?

In gateway federation, the central control plane handles management, monitoring and governance but is generally inaccessible to clients. API consumers interact directly with the gateways that make up the federated system (querying the endpoint responsible for the relevant services) but do not query the control plane itself. The plane receives metadata and logs only after an API call has already occurred.

While this approach can introduce some operational complexity, it also promotes independence. For example, it helps enable platform teams to configure their own gateways and services to meet their specific needs, choose their own protocols and deploy rollouts on their own. Federated architectures are also more resilient to misconfigurations and security breaches because errors are isolated to the gateway that they originated from and are not likely to spread to other gateways in the network.

In GraphQL federation, meanwhile, the schemas from multiple independent services (subgraphs) are combined into one unified supergraph schema. A single gateway, or router, presents a single entry point for client queries, providing a unified API experience.

The router intelligently splits queries into smaller sub-requests, retrieving relevant information from multiple subgraphs and compiling it into a cohesive response for clients.

Imagine a healthcare platform with separate services for:

Patients: Managing patient details, contact information and medical histories





Managing patient details, contact information and medical histories Appointments: Scheduling and tracking upcoming visits





Scheduling and tracking upcoming visits Billing: Handling invoices and billing notifications

Instead of querying each of these endpoints with a separate API call, GraphQL federation presents a unified interface that enables clients—in this case, an app or dashboard that serves doctors or patients—to access a patient’s medical history, identify her next appointment and determine her outstanding balance with a single API call, rather than through three separate requests.

GraphQL federation provides a way to build a scalable GraphQL API in a distributed environment. The framework enables the independent development and deployment of services while providing a unified frontend for client queries. However, GraphQL federation can be prone to cost and complexity challenges, security vulnerabilities, congestion and redundancies.

Introduced in 2019, Apollo federation is a one implementation of GraphQL federation that uses special directives (such as @key or @extends) within the GraphQL schema definition language to define relationships between different types across subgraphs.

Although Apollo is a common solution, it isn’t the only GraphQL federation option available. Common alternatives include Hive, Mesh, Indigo and WunderGraph Cosmo, which each offer varying levels of customization.

While fewer than 5% of companies had federated GraphQL systems in 2024, that figure is expected to reach 30% by 2027, according to research firm Gartner. Major cloud providers like Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Microsoft Azure, as well as code repositories like GitHub, also support GraphQL APIs with built-in observability and validation tools.

GraphQL federation has several distinct advantages, especially in its ability to streamline API access for clients. Teams can maintain a degree of independence by deploying, managing and scaling their own subgraphs.

But as a centralized framework, GraphQL federation is more vulnerable to security lapses, congestion issues and performance inefficiencies. It is also beholden to GraphQL schemas, whereas API gateway federation is compatible with multiple protocols.

In developing an API strategy, organizations decide whether to adopt a GraphQL API framework or use another architectural style, such as REST, for their APIs.

Ultimately, organizations might choose to incorporate both GraphQL federation and other architectural styles into their systems, with each responsible for handling different functions. In one common configuration, an enterprise uses GraphQL internally (with strict guardrails to mitigate security, cost or complexity concerns) and uses a different architectural style such as REST (which can provide a deeper level of control and easier adoption) for external APIs. In this scenario, a federated API gateway might also be used to unify these disparate architectural styles through the central control plane.