Decoding the future: unravelling the intricacies of Hybrid Cloud Mesh versus service mesh

Hybrid Cloud Mesh, which is generally available now, is revolutionizing application connectivity across hybrid multicloud environments. Let’s draw a comparison between Hybrid Cloud Mesh and a typical service mesh to better understand the nuances of these essential components in the realm of modern enterprise connectivity. This comparison deserves merit because both the solutions are focused on application-centric connectivity albeit in a different manner.

Before we delve into the comparison, let’s briefly revisit the concept of Hybrid Cloud Mesh and a typical service mesh.

Hybrid Cloud Mesh

Hybrid Cloud Mesh is a modern application-centric connectivity solution that is simple, secure, scalable and seamless. It creates a secure network overlay for applications distributed across cloud, edge and on-prem and holistically tackles the challenges posed by distribution of services across hybrid multicloud.

Service mesh

A service mesh is a configurable infrastructure layer that manages all connectivity requirements between microservices. It manages service-to-service communication, providing essential functionalities such as service discovery, load balancing, encryption and authentication.

Language libraries for connectivity have partial and inconsistent implementation of traffic management features and are difficult to maintain and upgrade. A service mesh eliminates such libraries and allows services to focus on their business logic and communicate with other services without adding any connectivity logic in situ.