Staging IBM API Connect allows you to stage a draft Product to a Catalog to create a specific version of that Product, so that the appropriate approvals, internally within the organization, can be given for it before it is published. In the staged state, the Product is not yet visible to developers. Learn about staging a draft Product in IBM API Connect

Publishing IBM API Developer Portal indicates when a Product is published and is available for use by application developers. A Product can be published to selected communities of application developer organizations, and the Plans within the Product can be used to tailor access and visibility further. Learn more about publishing a Product in IBM API Connect

Deprecating and superseding You can deprecate or supersede a published Product in API Manager by using the Manage Products page within a Catalog. When you deprecate a Product, application developers who are already subscribed to the Product can continue to use it, but no new developers can subscribe to the product. Learn about deprecating a Product in IBM API Connect