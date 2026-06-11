What is data governance in banking?

In late 2020, US regulators fined Citigroup USD 400 million. Yet the penalty had nothing to do with a rogue trader or a failed investment. It rather derived, at least in part, from deficiencies in how the bank managed its own data.

The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) cited issues with risk management, internal controls and data governance. Among the offenses: Citibank couldn’t reliably aggregate its own risk data, nor could it demonstrate to stakeholders that it had the problem under control.1 Just months before the 2020 censure, Citibank had erroneously transmitted USD 900 million dollars (to creditors of a Revlon loan), a mistake it attributed to human error.2 The OCC, for its part, demanded of Citibank a “thorough redesign” of its data architecture and modernization of its IT infrastructure.

Citi’s case was unusual in scale but not in kind. A search of an OCC database shows that between 2023 and early 2026, it brought dozens of actions against banks for issues related to data governance, including compliance risk management, inaccurate records and IT issues.

Regulatory fines can be substantial. Across financial services in 2024, these fines reached a record USD 19.3 billion globally.3 Ultimately, the cost of noncompliance often extends beyond financial damages to reputational damages and loss of consumer trust.