What is data center security?

Data center security refers to practices, policies and technologies for protecting data centers and the sensitive information stored within. Data center security entails physical measures, such as security guards and surveillance systems, and IT-based protections, such as access controls and malware-detection software.
The underlying goal of data center security is to preserve the confidentiality, integrity and availability of stored data in order to maintain data privacy and avoid business interruption.
Threats against data centers can include intentional malicious attacks, natural disasters and unintentional or otherwise accidental incidents. Therefore, a comprehensive data center security strategy covers all aspects of the facility, including network hardware, power systems, servers and the physical building itself.
People and businesses generate and use an enormous amount of data that grows exponentially every day, especially with the rise of data-centric technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML).
From sensitive personal information like bank accounts and health records, to critical business intellectual property (IP), high-level state secrets and even texts and emails, data centers can house a vast array of valuable or simply private information. Unfortunately, this fact makes data centers a juicy target for cybercriminals and vulnerable points of possible failure that must be protected.
In the event of a data center outage, critical business operations, applications and services can be disrupted, leading to financial losses that increase with every passing minute of downtime. Worse yet, a downed data center can lead to dangerous situations for critical services such as healthcare, utilities, transportation and infrastructure.
While things like fires and floods can certainly result in downtime and data loss, the greatest threats to data centers are targeted attacks. Insider threats can abuse their access privileges to misuse company data, while external threats can break into systems and wreak havoc.
Data centers can contain hundreds of thousands of both physical and virtual servers, each a potential target for hackers, requiring tailored security policies.
The critical nature of data center security can be understood in terms of four key pillars:
Data centers store valuable digital assets ranging from corporate IP to customer credit card information. Hackers and other cybercriminals would love to get their hands on this information, which can be ransomed back to the original owners or otherwise exploited for personal gain.
Backups and data redundancies help ensure that the most important data is never fully lost or inaccessible even during times of partial or total outages.
Relatedly, data center security helps ensure business continuity even during times of strain. Secure data centers can provide fast and fluid data access to keep business moving and avoid shutdowns during day-to-day operations—and even in the event of certain localized cyberattacks or natural disasters.
If, for instance, a bank branch in New York suffers from flooding that destroys local onsite servers and data, that data can be restored from backups stored at a secure off-site data center located miles away from the incident.
Data center security also plays a pivotal role in maintaining regulatory compliance. Regulations like the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA), the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) and the California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA) govern how businesses and organizations are permitted to collect and handle sensitive data. These laws enforce strict guidelines, and in some instances weighty penalties, to help ensure that customer data is protected. If a data security breach occurs, organizations can be held liable for mishandling data.
Industry newsletter
Stay up to date on the most important—and intriguing—industry trends on AI, automation, data and beyond with the Think newsletter. See the IBM Privacy Statement.
Your subscription will be delivered in English. You will find an unsubscribe link in every newsletter. You can manage your subscriptions or unsubscribe here. Refer to our IBM Privacy Statement for more information.
From fires and floods to physical intruders and remote attackers, data centers must be prepared to address various threats and challenges.
While the specific cost of business downtime or damaged consumer relationships can be hard to calculate, the 2025 IBM Cost of a Data Breach Report presents some estimates. The global average cost of a breach is USD 4.44 million, and the US average is USD 10.4 million.
Some of the top challenges and threats facing data centers include:
Data centers must secure their boundaries from people seeking to gain unauthorized access either physically or virtually. Data centers are known targets for cybercriminals, bad actors and even terrorists who might steal, ransom or destroy the critical data stored within.
While a hacker might target financial information such as credit card numbers and banking passwords, nation-state adversaries might go after even more dangerous data, such as state secrets or top-secret defense documents. Cybercriminals might target data centers remotely or seek to gain local access by trespassing on site.
As bad as it would be for an unauthorized user to gain access to the data stored within a data center, it would be even worse for that data to be stolen. Theft of equipment can result in suspended service for a data center and its clients. Theft of data can result in business interruptions or worse scenarios, such as extortion, identity theft and more.
While intentional attacks on data centers pose the biggest threat, fires, floods, storms and other natural disasters also pose significant risk to data centers. These centers house sensitive equipment that requires large amounts of electricity and generates much more heat than a typical office building.
Physical threats and natural disasters affect more than just the data stored within data centers. They impact the hardware and infrastructure itself. They also threaten business continuity if data backups and recovery plans are stored within the same facility and multiple servers are affected during an incident. Data center hardware can be costly and time-consuming to replace, requiring precise configuration and calibration. In the event of a fire, flood or other disaster, an affected data center might be offline for months or even years.
Data centers are built to house large networks of connected computing and storage resources, including routers, switches, servers and more.
To protect these systems, data center security teams must be able to identify and remediate vulnerabilities before they can present a problem. They must also be able to monitor existing security measures and respond quickly to issues that do arise, such as data leaks and ransomware infections.
To defend against these threats, many data centers adhere to the data center security requirements outlined by the Open Compute Project (OCP). The OCP is a nonprofit organization committed to facilitating and sharing data center product designs and best practices. Over 400 companies participate, including IBM, Meta, Intel, Nokia, Microsoft, Google, Nvidia, Cisco, Goldman Sachs and more.
The OCP data center security requirements are:
To meet requirements such as the OCP’s, organizations implement various data center security tools and technologies. Security measures for a data center can vary depending on its location, intended use and other factors. However, most modern data centers will incorporate a few table-stakes measures for safety and compliance.
For example, intrusion detection systems monitor network traffic for unauthorized access, while alarm systems secure physical locations. Other types of data center physical security, such as fire detection and suppression systems, extend defensive controls beyond the threat of bad actors. These measures safeguard data center infrastructure against natural disasters and other accidents that can result in data loss.
Broadly, data center security technology can be broken down into three main pillars: physical security, network security and general cybersecurity.
Physical data center security measures fortify the actual data center site. Some examples include:
By nature, data centers need to permit network access so users and organizations can access and retrieve their data. Network access, however, introduces a wide range of vulnerabilities that must be addressed through network security features, including:
In addition to network-specific protections, data center security involves broader cybersecurity measures, such as:
Data center security teams might also deploy a range of cybersecurity software solutions, including:
Your data is your competitive edge. Learn how to unlock it securely and drive measurable ROI from AI in this short webinar.
Learn why the path to AI-ready data often starts with effective access to both structured and unstructured data and the challenges that can impede data leaders.
Learn how an AI-powered legal agent helps accelerate decision-making, reduce manual work and improve compliance.
In this episode, Cathy Reese explains how organizations today need a data strategy that’s ready for advanced AI, which will require them to harness their highest quality data assets.
Simplify data access and automate data governance. Discover the power of integrating a data lakehouse strategy into your data architecture, including cost-optimizing your workloads and scaling AI and analytics, with all your data, anywhere.
Data breach costs have hit a new high. Get up-to-date insights into cybersecurity threats and their financial impacts on organizations.
Understand the actionable steps data leaders can take to overcome data challenges, establish the groundwork for a trusted data foundation, and help get your organization’s data ready for AI.
Create and manage smart streaming data pipelines through an intuitive graphical interface, facilitating seamless data integration across hybrid and multicloud environments.
Watsonx.data enables you to scale analytics and AI with all your data, wherever it resides, through an open, hybrid and governed data store.
Unlock the value of enterprise data with IBM Consulting®, building an insight-driven organization that delivers business advantage.
Unify all your data for AI and analytics with IBM® watsonx.data™. Put your data to work, wherever it resides, with the hybrid, open data lakehouse for AI and analytics.