What is data center security?

People and businesses generate and use an enormous amount of data that grows exponentially every day, especially with the rise of data-centric technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML).

From sensitive personal information like bank accounts and health records, to critical business intellectual property (IP), high-level state secrets and even texts and emails, data centers can house a vast array of valuable or simply private information. Unfortunately, this fact makes data centers a juicy target for cybercriminals and vulnerable points of possible failure that must be protected.

In the event of a data center outage, critical business operations, applications and services can be disrupted, leading to financial losses that increase with every passing minute of downtime. Worse yet, a downed data center can lead to dangerous situations for critical services such as healthcare, utilities, transportation and infrastructure.

While things like fires and floods can certainly result in downtime and data loss, the greatest threats to data centers are targeted attacks. Insider threats can abuse their access privileges to misuse company data, while external threats can break into systems and wreak havoc.

Data centers can contain hundreds of thousands of both physical and virtual servers, each a potential target for hackers, requiring tailored security policies.

The critical nature of data center security can be understood in terms of four key pillars: