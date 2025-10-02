What is an AI audit?

AI audits can be considered a comprehensive “health check” for AI systems. While a traditional audit focuses on financial statements or IT controls, an AI audit digs into the fundamentals of the entire AI lifecycle. This includes data collection and quality, model architecture and explainability, and the decision-making process once the system goes live.
This audit process evaluates whether an organization’s use of AI aligns with its governance framework, risk management framework and ethical standards. It asks questions such as:
An AI audit paints a clear picture of an AI system’s inner workings, establishing trustworthiness. For stakeholders and regulators, it provides tangible proof that this emerging technology is being used responsibly.
Industry newsletter
Get curated insights on the most important—and intriguing—AI news. Subscribe to our weekly Think newsletter. See the IBM Privacy Statement.
Your subscription will be delivered in English. You will find an unsubscribe link in every newsletter. You can manage your subscriptions or unsubscribe here. Refer to our IBM Privacy Statement for more information.
AI systems influence high-stakes decisions every day, such as approving mortgages, triaging patients and moderating social media content. While these systems deliver speed and automation, they can also introduce potential harms. A flawed model can reinforce bias; a weak security posture can trigger a data breach; misinformed decision-making can erode stakeholder confidence.
Regulators are responding. The Artificial Intelligence Act of the European Union (EU AI Act) defines several levels of risk—limited and minimal risk, high risk and unacceptable risk—and requires stringent auditing standards.
Similarly, the National Institute for Standards and Technology (NIST) AI Risk Management Framework sets expectations for AI transparency and accountability. Internal auditors and information security teams are expected to demonstrate compliance and show that their AI systems are trustworthy from design to deployment.
An AI audit, therefore, is both a defensive and a strategic tool. It can help organizations identify vulnerabilities before they escalate, strengthening data governance practices and initiatives. And by promoting clear documentation and repeatable workflows, AI audits help organizations meet regulatory compliance requirements and build trust among customers and investors.
A comprehensive AI audit examines three interdependent areas, each with its own set of tests and metrics:
Auditors assess how data is collected, labeled and managed. They review dataset accuracy and quality and test for hidden bias or “stale” data that could skew outputs. Privacy and data-protection controls are critical: personal data must meet General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) or comparable standards, while metadata should be traceable across the entire AI lifecycle.
Typical checks include data-quality scoring and fairness assessment reviews that ensure retention periods, access controls and permissions are documented and enforced.
Auditors then probe the algorithms themselves. Key questions include: What machine-learning techniques are used? How explainable is the decision logic? Are metrics and thresholds defined to monitor drift or unexpected behavior?
They often run error-rate analyses across demographic groups, apply stress tests or conduct red teaming exercises to expose vulnerabilities. Reliability tests can also help identify potential harms before deployment.
Finally, auditors examine the operational environment. They verify that governance structures and monitoring workflows remain in place after launch.
Common evaluations include conformity assessments for regulatory compliance (for example, the EU AI Act), continuous real-time performance monitoring and incident response simulations to help ensure the organization can detect and contain emerging threats. Auditors may also confirm that outputs undergo human-in-the-loop review when necessary.
A growing number of laws and standards around the world are shaping AI auditing. Several are already in force, while many others are moving quickly toward implementation. Notable regulations include:
Several national frameworks are also emerging from countries including Brazil, the United Arab Emirates and South Korea. These initiatives advance AI governance bills and publish detailed guidelines that emphasize ethical use, privacy protections and stakeholder accountability.
Regulations at the industry level add another layer of accountability. In the US, healthcare organizations must comply with the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA), including its Privacy and Security Rules, which require strict safeguards for any patient data used in AI systems.
Financial institutions follow model-risk management standards such as the Federal Reserve’s SR 11-7 guidance and the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency’s model-validation requirements, both of which mandate independent testing and the ongoing monitoring of AI models.
Frameworks translate regulatory requirements into practical auditing standards. Organizations often blend elements from several frameworks to create an auditing approach tailored to their industry and regulatory environment.
Common frameworks include:
Effective AI auditing combines best practices with a disciplined, step-by-step roadmap. While there are myriad strategies for auditing AI, one approach could follow these steps:
Create a governance structure that defines roles for audit teams, internal auditors, data scientists and business stakeholders. Engage the internal audit function as soon as AI projects are proposed, so that risk assessment and data governance measures are built in from the start.
Catalog every AI model in use or in development, including generative AI models, chatbots and automation tools. Document training data sources and data quality metrics to create the foundation for risk assessment and future monitoring.
Choose the auditing frameworks that align with your industry and regulatory environment. For instance, some organizations blend COBIT’s control focus with COSO’s enterprise-risk view, then add GAO or IIA elements for accountability and PDPC for stakeholder transparency. Use auditing tools that support explainability testing, algorithmic auditing and real-time metrics.
Develop templates for evidence collection, access controls and reporting. Define metrics for model performance and mitigation strategies. Ensure that audit workflows include checkpoints for internal audit sign-off and stakeholder review.
Perform the audit, document findings and share results with executives and regulators as required. Establish continuous monitoring to track both data quality and operational risk. Metrics and dashboards can give audit teams real-time visibility into vulnerabilities and allow for quick mitigation.
Auditing disciplines are evolving in step with AI technologies. Looking ahead, organizations can expect to see:
Advanced machine learning models are increasingly auditing other models, scanning code, metadata and outputs for vulnerabilities and potential data breaches. Looking ahead, these tools might plug directly into development pipelines, making near real-time risk detection routine. Already, experimental guardian agents—autonomous AI agents designed to monitor for privacy violations and malicious code—are emerging as a new layer of protection and a key element of model-risk management.
AI auditing may move beyond IT and compliance teams into functions like supply chain management and environmental, social and governance (ESG) reporting. If so, companies may be expected to embed audit checkpoints into vendor risk assessments and product-design workflows to strengthen governance structures. For executives, this may mean building cross-functional playbooks that let finance, legal, operations and engineering teams act quickly on audit findings.
Regulatory frameworks such as the EU AI Act and Singapore’s Model AI Governance Framework are already informing one another. Over time, organizations might face a more unified set of expectations for auditing standards, data privacy and ethical compliance. The result would be a single, globally relevant governance framework instead of patchwork regional efforts.
According to a 2024 survey of C-suite executives from the IBM Institute for Business Value, 82% of respondents say secure and trustworthy AI is essential to the success of their business. And yet, only 24% of current generative AI projects are being secured. Companies that provide regular, transparent AI-audit reports—much like sustainability or financial disclosures—may be better positioned to reduce operational risk and strengthen long-term accountability.
Regardless of how the future unfolds, auditing is no longer a one-time compliance exercise. It is becoming a continuous, intelligent process that can help enterprises deploy AI technologies safely and with confidence.
The Cost of a Data Breach Report 2025 reveals how do-it-now Al adoption is outpacing security and governance.
Learn about the new challenges of generative AI, the need for governing AI and ML models and steps to build a trusted, transparent and explainable AI framework.
Understand the importance of establishing a defensible assessment process and consistently categorizing each use case into the appropriate risk tier.
Read about driving ethical and compliant practices with a portfolio of AI products for generative AI models.
We surveyed 2,000 organizations about their AI initiatives to discover what's working, what's not and how you can get ahead.
Govern generative AI models from anywhere and deploy on the cloud or on premises with IBM watsonx.governance.
See how AI governance can help increase your employees’ confidence in AI, accelerate adoption and innovation, and improve customer trust.
Prepare for the EU AI Act and establish a responsible AI governance approach with the help of IBM Consulting.
Direct, manage and monitor your AI with a single portfolio to speed responsible, transparent and explainable AI.