What is an AI audit?

An AI audit is a structured, evidence-based examination of how artificial intelligence (AI) systems are designed, trained and deployed.

AI audits can be considered a comprehensive “health check” for AI systems. While a traditional audit focuses on financial statements or IT controls, an AI audit digs into the fundamentals of the entire AI lifecycle. This includes data collection and quality, model architecture and explainability, and the decision-making process once the system goes live.

This audit process evaluates whether an organization’s use of AI aligns with its governance framework, risk management framework and ethical standards. It asks questions such as:

Are personal data and training data collected lawfully and stored securely?

Do the algorithms introduce bias or create new vulnerabilities?

Are access controls and metrics in place to mitigate risks over time?

An AI audit paints a clear picture of an AI system’s inner workings, establishing trustworthiness. For stakeholders and regulators, it provides tangible proof that this emerging technology is being used responsibly.