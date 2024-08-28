5 ways to manage climate risk to drive sustainability

In a year defined primarily by the global pandemic, 2020 was also marred by more weather and climate disasters than ever before, escalating in frequency and severity. There were 22 separate billion-dollar disasters in the U.S. alone (link resides outside ibm.com), shattering the previous record. So, it comes as no surprise that for the fifth year in a row, the World Economic Forum cited extreme weather as the number one global risk (link resides outside ibm.com), in terms of likelihood to happen, with failure to adapt to climate change just behind at number two. To give you a sense of the urgency, cybersecurity comes in at number nine.
Weather impacts every business, every day, requiring industry leaders to plan for and respond to immediate disruptions and longer-term trends. And taking the right action for your business at the right time requires more than just weather data. You need to employ advanced analytics and intelligent workflows to reimagine processes and better predict how weather will impact your assets, employees and customers. In the process, you can also meet new requirements for sustainability and do right by the planet.
The IBM Environmental Intelligence Suite has a long history of helping companies forge their own unique paths to environmental resilience and sustainability. Our suite of applications brings together your proprietary and third-party geospatial and weather data, with geospatial analytics, custom weather alerts and dashboard visualizations. Industry add-ons, including renewable energy forecasting, agribusiness, airports, vegetation management and outage predictions, provide even deeper insights so you can plan and adjust to changing conditions.
Wherever you are on your sustainability journey, IBM experts are here to help. With our deep domain and industry expertise, we can work with you to develop and implement the right strategies, operating models, intelligent workflows and technology innovation to achieve your sustainability goals.
Here are just a few examples of how we are helping companies manage climate risk while driving profitability and sustainability.
More innovations are coming soon to support your sustainability programs and environment intelligence, including an engine to help you track and reduce energy costs and carbon emissions, and another to assess and mitigate the impact of climate risks such as wildfire and flooding to your business.
Learn more about IBM Environmental Intelligence Suite solutions for climate risk management that are good for both your business and the planet.
