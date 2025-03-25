Société Générale Maroc

With support from PowerM and IBM, Société Générale has reduced its technical debt and resolved performance issues. These improvements help ensure that customers have access to reliable digital services while the bank shifts to a microservices architecture in the background.

As the transformation continues, the bank looks forward to faster innovation and increased customer engagement. The integration facilitated by the IBM Cloud Pak solutions will help Société Générale introduce new APIs to reduce friction in communication with third parties. This integration will help Société Générale with more dynamic development of new digital services.

Rebuilding existing functionality so microservices can run in containers in the background, promises to make software development faster and more efficient. Rather than building each new application as an isolated entity, the bank can now assemble applications from shared microservices. This method, in turn, will make it easier to help ensure security and keep software up to date. Even as the bank adds new technologies, it expects to simplify IT management by using Instana® to improve observability and accelerate issue resolution.

“To support Société Générale on its modernization journey, we always look at solutions in the broader business context,” says Walid Largou, CTO at Power Maroc. “It’s not just about resolving individual technical issues, but rather taking a step back to look at the business opportunities we can unlock. We look forward to continuing our relationship with IBM to provide Société Générale with the right architecture for success.”

Through these ongoing modernization efforts, Société Générale’s customers will benefit from new and better ways of banking. With the future-proofed microservices architecture it’s deploying with PowerM and IBM, the bank can meet customer needs more efficiently. It will also be able to anticipate shifts in its industry and deploy innovative digital services at scale.

Adil El Kourri, CIO, COO TECH Société Générale Maroc, concludes: “To build a sustainable system, it is essential to strengthen the foundations of infrastructure and platforms, avoiding reliance on fragile structures. IBM Cloud Pak, with its resilience and modularity, serves as a cornerstone of this transformation, providing enhanced security, optimized performance and opportunities for innovation, particularly in artificial intelligence. This transformation, supported by partners like IBM, positions Société Générale Maroc as an innovative and forward-thinking bank, setting the stage for a strategy that combines technological robustness, operational excellence and innovation.”