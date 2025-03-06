The International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) are a set of accounting rules and standards maintained by the International Accounting Standards Board (IASB) that cover a range of accounting topics related to financial reporting. The International Sustainability Standards Board (ISSB), created by the IFRS, have expanded these standards to include the IFRS Sustainability Disclosure Standards, offering guidance for financial statements to include climate-related disclosures along with financial information. While these standards are voluntary, their rapid adoption by jurisdictions worldwide signals an increasing influence.
According to the IFRS, as of September 2024, 30 countries are already taking steps to legally implement the IFRS S1 and S2 standards.¹ Some countries, including Brazil, Canada, Japan and the UK, have announced their decisions to adopt or otherwise use the standards.² This widespread adoption indicates that these voluntary standards are quickly becoming requirements.
These standards provide a global framework for companies to disclose sustainability-related information in a consistent and comparable way to help foster transparency for investors. Following a structure similar to the Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) recommendations—governance, strategy, risk management and metrics, the IFRS Sustainability Disclosure Standards are structured into two key components:
The IFRS Sustainability Disclosure framework is expected to evolve beyond IFRS S1 and IFRS S2 as work continues to build out the global baseline of sustainability-related financial disclosures.³
ISSB directs organizations to adopt IFRS S1 and IFRS S2 for annual reporting periods beginning on or after 1 January 2024.⁴ Adoption timelines might vary by jurisdiction.
While IFRS S1 does not mandate the direct use of Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) Standards, companies are required to, at least, assess their relevance as part of the reporting process.⁵ The SASB Standards provide industry-specific guidance on sustainability topics and metrics, offering companies a practical framework for addressing sustainability-related disclosures. By promoting the adoption of SASB Standards, the ISSB aims to streamline the application of IFRS S1 by providing industry-specific guidance.⁶
The industry-specific focus of SASB Standards helps organizations identify relevant disclosure topics and metrics tailored to their operations, fostering consistent and transparent reporting. In addition to the climate-related risks covered under IFRS S2, SASB Standards expand the scope of sustainability disclosures to include areas such as human capital and natural resource management. This broader perspective can help organizations produce a comprehensive assessment of material risks and opportunities.
To meet IFRS S1 requirements effectively, companies can leverage SASB Standards through a structured approach:
IBM® Envizi™ offers a comprehensive software solution to help organizations align their sustainability reports with the reporting standards of IFRS S1 and IFRS S2. Our software suite supports companies in gathering, managing and analyzing sustainability data, and supports the efficient generation of reports with:
With Envizi, businesses can efficiently work to meet the requirements of sustainability reporting standards while maintaining transparency and fostering investor and customer confidence.
CTA: Request a demo to learn how IBM Envizi can seamlessly support businesses to integrate IFRS S1 and IFRS S2 into their ESG reporting.
¹ https://www.ifrs.org/news-and-events/news/2024/11/new-report-global-progress-corporate-climate-related-disclosures/
² https://www.ifrs.org/news-and-events/news/2024/04/progress-towards-adoption-of-issb-standards-as-jurisdictions-consult/
³ https://www.ifrs.org/news-and-events/news/2024/06/issb-delivers-further-harmonisation-of-the-sustainability-disclosure-landscape-new-work-plan/
⁴ https://www.ifrs.org/issued-standards/ifrs-sustainability-standards-navigator/ifrs-s1-general-requirements/
⁵ https://www.ifrs.org/content/dam/ifrs/supporting-implementation/ifrs-s1/using-sasb-standards-for-ifrs-s1.pdf
⁶ https://www.ifrs.org/content/dam/ifrs/supporting-implementation/ifrs-s1/using-sasb-standards-for-ifrs-s1.pdf