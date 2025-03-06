The International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) are a set of accounting rules and standards maintained by the International Accounting Standards Board (IASB) that cover a range of accounting topics related to financial reporting. The International Sustainability Standards Board (ISSB), created by the IFRS, have expanded these standards to include the IFRS Sustainability Disclosure Standards, offering guidance for financial statements to include climate-related disclosures along with financial information. While these standards are voluntary, their rapid adoption by jurisdictions worldwide signals an increasing influence.

According to the IFRS, as of September 2024, 30 countries are already taking steps to legally implement the IFRS S1 and S2 standards.¹ Some countries, including Brazil, Canada, Japan and the UK, have announced their decisions to adopt or otherwise use the standards.² This widespread adoption indicates that these voluntary standards are quickly becoming requirements.

These standards provide a global framework for companies to disclose sustainability-related information in a consistent and comparable way to help foster transparency for investors. Following a structure similar to the Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) recommendations—governance, strategy, risk management and metrics, the IFRS Sustainability Disclosure Standards are structured into two key components:

IFRS S1 (sustainability): S1 focuses on general requirements for disclosing sustainability-related risks and opportunities, enabling users of financial reports to assess an entity’s exposure and management of these risks over the short, medium and long term. To support industry-specific and comparable reporting, IFRS S1 also requires companies to integrate the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) Standards into their reporting.

IFRS S2 (climate change): While also aiming to enable users to assess company exposure and management of material issues, S2 specifically targets climate-related disclosures. These disclosures focus on greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, climate resilience and the transition to a low-carbon economy, in line with the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) recommendations.

The IFRS Sustainability Disclosure framework is expected to evolve beyond IFRS S1 and IFRS S2 as work continues to build out the global baseline of sustainability-related financial disclosures.³