How do you support your team to improve productivity? Do you need to implement AI-based automations across several disparate systems to automate complex processes?

The IBM Watson Orchestrate™ platform is a single interface to enhance your team’s productivity and efficiency and deliver improved automations for workflows. Using importable automations, new automations via OpenAPI, and robotic process automation (RPA), Watson can deliver stand-alone tasks, or sequence tasks to handle more complex work. These tasks are known as skills.

Watson can also work with defined groups of skills, or skill sets, which can have context and memory. For example, you can have one skill set for talent acquisition and a different skill set for supplier management. Watson can learn and become more efficient in each area. You can construct the skill sets for Watson to support your teams across the organization in a variety of processes.

Additionally, Watson can integrate with your enterprise apps. With IBM Watson Orchestrate, your team can import automations and train them as skills to tailor a platform that works best for your needs.