How do you support your team to improve productivity? Do you need to implement AI-based automations across several disparate systems to automate complex processes?
The IBM Watson Orchestrate™ platform is a single interface to enhance your team’s productivity and efficiency and deliver improved automations for workflows. Using importable automations, new automations via OpenAPI, and robotic process automation (RPA), Watson can deliver stand-alone tasks, or sequence tasks to handle more complex work. These tasks are known as skills.
Watson can also work with defined groups of skills, or skill sets, which can have context and memory. For example, you can have one skill set for talent acquisition and a different skill set for supplier management. Watson can learn and become more efficient in each area. You can construct the skill sets for Watson to support your teams across the organization in a variety of processes.
Additionally, Watson can integrate with your enterprise apps. With IBM Watson Orchestrate, your team can import automations and train them as skills to tailor a platform that works best for your needs.
You can read about Watson’s prebuilt skills, custom skills, and integrations, then review some use cases in Human Resources and Talent Acquisition. While IBM offers accelerators in HR and TA, your IT team can build skills for any use case. Finally, brainstorm tasks Watson can take on for your team. Try out a simple use case first and test it.
Your IT team can quickly import existing automations or integrate third-party systems or custom skills, then reuse them across workflows. Once an OpenAPI is plugged in, a low-code experience lets you add natural language annotations. Watson Orchestrate provides the interface so it’s simple for your team to adopt.
Now you can increase Watson’s capacity by connecting skills together automatically. As more skills are incorporated and combined, you can ask Watson to use its machine learning to make recommendations on skills that could be invoked, mapped or sequenced for a particular outcome.
You’ve trained Watson on an ability or workflow, as well as on phrases that Watson can understand and employ to recommend next steps to the user. Now share access to Watson’s skills with your team. Model the workflows that Watson has already learned and invite them to explore.
Once you train Watson in a task, that automated workflow or process becomes one of Watson’s skills, which your team can access through natural language.
As users interact with Watson, the machine learning capabilities inside the Watson Orchestrate platform apply contextual learning, such as remembering the previous context, to execute future automation. For example, Watson can understand what a user means by “this” or “it” based on historical knowledge from the conversation and can identify one user from the other, adapting to user-specific preferences and honoring data clearances.
Once you've trained Watson on the first capabilities your team needs, make those skills available to support users. Meanwhile, keep training Watson on new skills and improve existing skills. Communicate these efforts to users so they are aware of the opportunities that Watson presents.