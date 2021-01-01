Home Certified Used Equipment IBM Certified Pre-Owned

Explore IBM remanufactured products to meet budget needs for your hybrid cloud and AI project.

IBM Certified Pre-Owned Certified Pre-Owned IBM® Power® System

Leverage the remanufactured IBM Power® Systems to manage your most critical business applications and help reduce software costs and overall TCO.

Certified Pre-Owned IBM storage solutions

Maximize storage efficiency to transform the economics of data storage. Upgrade to flash storage or expand your current infrastructure.

 Certified Pre-Owned IBM Z® mainframes

Take advantage of IBM Z to help tackle your toughest real-time business demands. Explore opportunities that can help lower TCO.​
IBM Z is vital, as we provide tools to support migrations to new IBM Db2 for z/OS features. Karl Henn Senior Systems Programmer SOFTWARE ENGINEERING GmbH Read the case study
Benefits of IBM Certified Pre-Owned Control budget and cost

IBM Certified Pre-Owned can help lower TCO, and help free up cash for other strategic initiatives.

 Quickly respond to business demands

IBM Certified Pre-Owned equipment may provide a fast, customized solution to meet your business needs.

 Build for trust and reliability

IBM Certified Pre-Owned IT is remanufactured with genuine parts and eligible for IBM maintenance.
See IBM GARS in action
Linda Demmler, General Manager, IBM Global Asset Recovery Services (GARS), introduces IBM's program for the resale, reuse, and environmentally responsible disposition of pre-owned IBM and eligible non-IBM IT assets.
Regulatory Compliance
Read the technical documentation for EU Regulation
Next steps

Need help with customizing your IBM Certified Pre-Owned purchase?

