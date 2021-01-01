Explore IBM remanufactured products to meet budget needs for your hybrid cloud and AI project.
Leverage the remanufactured IBM Power® Systems to manage your most critical business applications and help reduce software costs and overall TCO.
Maximize storage efficiency to transform the economics of data storage. Upgrade to flash storage or expand your current infrastructure.
Take advantage of IBM Z to help tackle your toughest real-time business demands. Explore opportunities that can help lower TCO.
IBM Certified Pre-Owned can help lower TCO, and help free up cash for other strategic initiatives.
IBM Certified Pre-Owned equipment may provide a fast, customized solution to meet your business needs.
IBM Certified Pre-Owned IT is remanufactured with genuine parts and eligible for IBM maintenance.