IBM offers a way for academic institutions to scale their use of SPSS Statistics for teaching and learning purposes with the SPSS Statistics Campus Edition. A single license for an entire campus simplifies licensing administration and provides an unlimited number of users with access to SPSS Statistics and SPSS Amos.
Read the datasheet.
For single-use license for active students and teachers, explore SPSS Statistics Gradpack and Faculty Packs.
Leave behind the complexities of named user licenses, tracking concurrent usage and user lockout.
Leverage riders custom-tailored to provide flexibility to meet the dynamic needs of the academic environment.
Incorporate SPSS Statistics to meet the data science and data analysis requirements to meet institutional goals.
Know how you can get unlimited access to authorized users and streamlined software delivery and administration.
Get technical tips and insights from others who use this product.
*User reviews may have been obtained through an incentive.