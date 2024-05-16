Home Analytics SPSS SPSS Statistics IBM SPSS Statistics for Academic Institutions
Simplify the teaching and learning needs of academic institutions with site-wide licensing
Students and teacher in class

IBM offers a way for academic institutions to scale their use of SPSS Statistics for teaching and learning purposes with the SPSS Statistics Campus Edition. A single license for an entire campus simplifies licensing administration and provides an unlimited number of users with access to SPSS Statistics and SPSS Amos. 
Benefits Unlimited access, no lockouts

Leave behind the complexities of named user licenses, tracking concurrent usage and user lockout.

 Simplified licensing

Leverage riders custom-tailored to provide flexibility to meet the dynamic needs of the academic environment.

 Achieve measurable advantage

Incorporate SPSS Statistics to meet the data science and data analysis requirements to meet institutional goals.
At California State University, Long beach (CSULB), SPSS has been an invaluable resource for faculty and students who use SPSS for their projects. Online survey data has increased in recent years and SPSS seems to always be the destination statistical software program. Stafford Cox Academic Technology Services
