The IBM® SPSS® Conjoint module provides conjoint analysis to help you better understand consumer preferences, trade-offs and price sensitivity. It enables you to uncover more information about how customers compare products in the marketplace, and measure how individual product attributes affect consumer behavior. The information helps you design, price and market products and services tailored to your customer needs.
This module is included in the SPSS premium edition for on premises and in the “Complex Testing and Sampling” add-on for subscription plans.
Establish the parameters of your study with the orthoplan design generator. Orthoplan gives you an orthogonal array of alternative potential products that combine different product features at specified levels. This can reduce the questions you need to ask, while still getting enough information to perform a comprehensive analysis.
Let the system guide you through creating “plan cards” that respondents can sort to rank their preferences.
Perform an ordinary least squares analysis of preference or rating data and generate charts to simulate expected market shares after you gather data using plan cards. You can use the results to inform campaigns, such as which product attributes are important and at what levels they are most preferred. You can also perform simulations that will tell you expected market shares for alternative products.
Discover how respondents rank their preferences and product attributes. Plan, implement and analyze efficient surveys.
This module is part of the SPSS Statistics traditional license packages. SPSS Statistics comes in two deployment options: traditional license or Subscription version. To compare all the various SPSS Statistics packages and learn where this module fits in, visit the product page. Note: Modules are only compatible with traditional license versions. The Subscription version wraps the same features inside three optional subscription add-ons.