What SPSS Conjoint can do for your business

The IBM® SPSS® Conjoint module provides conjoint analysis to help you better understand consumer preferences, trade-offs and price sensitivity. It enables you to uncover more information about how customers compare products in the marketplace, and measure how individual product attributes affect consumer behavior. The information helps you design, price and market products and services tailored to your customer needs.

This module is included in the SPSS premium edition for on premises and in the “Complex Testing and Sampling” add-on for subscription plans.

 

Feature spotlights
Save time and money with Orthoplan

Establish the parameters of your study with the orthoplan design generator. Orthoplan gives you an orthogonal array of alternative potential products that combine different product features at specified levels. This can reduce the questions you need to ask, while still getting enough information to perform a comprehensive analysis.
Rank respondents’ preferences

Let the system guide you through creating “plan cards” that respondents can sort to rank their preferences.
Generate charts and get results

Perform an ordinary least squares analysis of preference or rating data and generate charts to simulate expected market shares after you gather data using plan cards. You can use the results to inform campaigns, such as which product attributes are important and at what levels they are most preferred. You can also perform simulations that will tell you expected market shares for alternative products.
Design more effective sample surveys

Discover how respondents rank their preferences and product attributes. Plan, implement and analyze efficient surveys. 
Technical details
Software requirements
  • For on premises: Purchase the premium edition
  • For Subscription plans: Purchase the “Complex Testing and Sampling” add-on
 See a complete list of software requirements
Hardware requirements
  • Processor: 2 GHz or faster
  • Display: 1024*768 or higher
  • Memory: 4 GB of RAM required, 8 GB of RAM or more recommended
  • Disk space: 2 GB or more
 See a complete list of hardware requirements
