The IBM® SPSS® Conjoint module provides conjoint analysis to help you better understand consumer preferences, trade-offs and price sensitivity. It enables you to uncover more information about how customers compare products in the marketplace, and measure how individual product attributes affect consumer behavior. The information helps you design, price and market products and services tailored to your customer needs.

This module is included in the SPSS premium edition for on premises and in the “Complex Testing and Sampling” add-on for subscription plans.