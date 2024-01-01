Home Analytics SPSS SPSS Statistics IBM SPSS Statistics features
Screenshot of SPSS UI

IBM® SPSS® Statistics software delivers a powerful set of statistical features that enable your organization to make the most of the valuable information your data provides. By digging deeper into your data, you can discover information to improve decision making—ultimately expanding markets, improving research outcomes, enabling regulatory compliance, managing risk and maximizing ROI to name a few.

To easily access the IBM SPSS Statistics features, we split them in categories, following the IBM SPSS Statistics online purchasing plan model. For more information on purchasing the features of interest, we recommend that you view our pricing plans or contact a sales representative.
Key features

Helping you to achieve more with greater speed and efficiency.

User experience Simplify data analysis whether you are a beginner, experienced statistician, or business professional. Our intuitive and user-friendly solution offers a comprehensive suite of capabilities, providing reliable data insights and facilitating more informed decisions. Learn more
Data visualization Transform your data into clear and impactful visualizations to efficiently explore insights, formulate hypotheses, reveal relationships between variables, identify trends, and make accurate predictions. Learn more
Regression Unlock the potential of your data with advanced regression techniques. From simple linear regression to complex models, gain valuable insights to predict categorical outcomes and derive confident, data-driven conclusions. Learn more

SPSS Base subscription features

The IBM SPSS Base edition offers robust data management and visualization tools, and advanced statistical analytics capabilities like descriptive statistics, linear regression, bivariate statistics techniques and integration with R and Python.

IBM SPSS Data Preparation Streamline data preparation to help you get ready for analysis faster and reach more accurate conclusions. Test this function with a full-feature SPSS trial. Find out more
IBM SPSS Bootstrapping Estimate the sampling distribution of an estimator by resampling with replacement from the original sample. Test this function with a full-feature SPSS trial. Learn more

Custom Tables and Advanced Statistics features

The features presented under Custom Tables and Advanced Statistics group allow users to easily design and share interactive tables. You can analyze data more comprehensively with non-linear, logistic, 2-stage least squares regression, generalized linear modeling and survival analysis.

IBM SPSS Regression Predict categorical outcomes and apply nonlinear regression procedures. Test this function with a full-feature SPSS trial, or contact us to buy. Find out more
IBM SPSS Advanced Statistics Use univariate/multivariate modeling to reach more accurate conclusions in analyzing complex relationships. Test this function with a full-feature SPSS trial. Learn more
IBM SPSS Custom Tables Summarize IBM SPSS Statistics data in different styles for different audiences. Test this function with a full-feature SPSS trial, or contact us to buy. Find out more

Forecasting and Decision Trees features

The features included in the Forecasting and Decision Trees group provide ARIMA (AutoRegressive Integrated Mobing Average) and exponential smoothing forecasting capabilities. Build decision trees through IBM's four established tree-growing algorithms. You can also create neural network predictive models as well as perform RFM analysis to test marketing campaigns.

IBM SPSS Forecasting Build time-series forecasts regardless of your skill level. Test this function with a full-feature SPSS trial, or contact us to buy. Find out more
IBM SPSS Decision Trees Use classification and decision trees to help you identify groups and relationships, and predict outcomes. Test this function with a full-feature SPSS trial. Find out more
IBM SPSS Direct Marketing Easily identify the right customers and improve campaign results. Test this function with a full-feature SPSS trial, or contact us to buy. Find out more
IBM SPSS Neural Networks Discover complex relationships and improve predictive models. Test this function with a full-feature SPSS trial or contact us to buy. Find out more

Complex Sampling and Testing features

You can analyze small sample sizes, handle missing data, and do complex sampling. You can employ regression with optimal scaling and techniques like lasso and elastic net, and use features like categorical principal components analysis, multidimensional scaling and unfolding, and multiple correspondence analysis.

IBM SPSS Complex Samples Analyze statistical data and interpret survey results from complex samples. Test this function with a full-feature SPSS trial or contact us to buy. Find out more
IBM SPSS Conjoint Better understand and measure purchasing decisions. Test this function with a full-feature SPSS trial, or contact us to buy. Find out more
IBM SPSS Exact Tests Reach more accurate conclusions with small samples or rare occurrences. Test this function with a full-feature SPSS trial, or contact us to buy. Find out more
IBM SPSS Missing Values Uncover missing data patterns, estimate summary statistics and impute missing values. Test this function with a full-feature SPSS trial, or contact us to buy. Find out more
IBM SPSS Categories Predict outcomes and reveal relationships using categorical data. Test this function with a full-feature SPSS trial, or contact us to buy. Find out more
Trusted leadership
Companies of all sizes love SPSS Statistics for its ease of use, intuitive interface, and wide variety of functions and capabilities. It has received multiple G2 awards and is recognized as a leader in the G2 Grid Report for Statistical Analysis, Spring 2024. Read the report Access the infographic
