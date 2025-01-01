IBM® SPSS® Direct Marketing lets you conduct advanced analysis of your customers or contacts to help improve your results. Choose from recency, frequency and monetary value (RFM) analysis, cluster analysis, prospect profiling, postal code analysis, propensity scoring and control package testing. Understand your customers in greater depth, improve marketing campaigns and maximize the ROI of your marketing budget. Use it to launch or test campaigns, increase cross-sell and up-sell revenue, or open a store. This module is included in the SPSS Premium edition of the on-premises version and in the forecasting and decision trees add-on for subscription plans.