Easily identify the right customers and improve campaign results. Test this function with a full-feature SPSS trial, or contact us to buy.
What SPSS Direct Marketing can do for your business

IBM® SPSS® Direct Marketing lets you conduct advanced analysis of your customers or contacts to help improve your results. Choose from recency, frequency and monetary value (RFM) analysis, cluster analysis, prospect profiling, postal code analysis, propensity scoring and control package testing. Understand your customers in greater depth, improve marketing campaigns and maximize the ROI of your marketing budget. Use it to launch or test campaigns, increase cross-sell and up-sell revenue, or open a store. This module is included in the SPSS Premium edition of the on-premises version and in the forecasting and decision trees add-on for subscription plans.

 
Featured spotlights
Identify the right contacts and improve campaign ROI

Better understand your customer groups, identify the most active customers for your organization and maximize your ROI. Whether you’re launching or testing campaigns, looking to increase cross-sell and up-sell revenue, or planning to open a store, the software helps you develop and execute more successful marketing programs.
Get an all-in-one marketing analysis

Analyze the success of your marketing tactics on your own. The intuitive user interface guides you through the process, allowing you to classify customers in a few steps. Use the scoring wizard to build models to score your data. After you run an analysis, the easy-to-understand, color-coded output is ready for export into Microsoft Excel.
Easily uncover customer groups

Analyze customer data in multiple ways to choose the approach that best meets your objectives. For example, you can classify contacts based on similar demographic or behavioral characteristics to guide your acquisition strategies. Performing RFM analysis can also give you insight into the lifetime value of your customers or donors.
Connect to Salesforce.com for further insight

Use the power of AI to make smarter decisions faster, across services, sales and more. By integrating IBM Watson®, you can enhance workflow within Salesforce Service Cloud, learn from agent interactions and customize to suit your business needs. Connect to Salesforce.com to extract data, collect details and perform further analysis.
Access to a range of features

SPSS Direct Marketing includes features like cluster analysis, propensity to purchase and more that help improve effectiveness of direct marketing campaigns.

Easily get started with SPSS Direct Marketing

SPSS Direct Marketing is part of the forecasting and decision trees add-on for subscription users. This module is included in the Premium edition of the on-premises version.

Technical details
How to buy SPSS Direct Marketing
  • For on premises: Add to your SPSS Statistics Base edition or purchase the premium edition
  • For subscription plans: Purchase the forecasting and decision trees add-on
Hardware requirements
  • Processor: 2 GHz or faster
  • Display: 1024*768 or higher
  • Memory: 4 GB of RAM required, 8 GB of RAM or more recommended
  • Disk space: 2 GB or more
Take the next step
