IBM® SPSS® Direct Marketing lets you conduct advanced analysis of your customers or contacts to help improve your results. Choose from recency, frequency and monetary value (RFM) analysis, cluster analysis, prospect profiling, postal code analysis, propensity scoring and control package testing. Understand your customers in greater depth, improve marketing campaigns and maximize the ROI of your marketing budget. Use it to launch or test campaigns, increase cross-sell and up-sell revenue, or open a store. This module is included in the SPSS Premium edition of the on-premises version and in the forecasting and decision trees add-on for subscription plans.
Better understand your customer groups, identify the most active customers for your organization and maximize your ROI. Whether you’re launching or testing campaigns, looking to increase cross-sell and up-sell revenue, or planning to open a store, the software helps you develop and execute more successful marketing programs.
Analyze the success of your marketing tactics on your own. The intuitive user interface guides you through the process, allowing you to classify customers in a few steps. Use the scoring wizard to build models to score your data. After you run an analysis, the easy-to-understand, color-coded output is ready for export into Microsoft Excel.
Analyze customer data in multiple ways to choose the approach that best meets your objectives. For example, you can classify contacts based on similar demographic or behavioral characteristics to guide your acquisition strategies. Performing RFM analysis can also give you insight into the lifetime value of your customers or donors.
Use the power of AI to make smarter decisions faster, across services, sales and more. By integrating IBM Watson®, you can enhance workflow within Salesforce Service Cloud, learn from agent interactions and customize to suit your business needs. Connect to Salesforce.com to extract data, collect details and perform further analysis.
SPSS Direct Marketing includes features like cluster analysis, propensity to purchase and more that help improve effectiveness of direct marketing campaigns.
SPSS Direct Marketing is part of the forecasting and decision trees add-on for subscription users. This module is included in the Premium edition of the on-premises version.