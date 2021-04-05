IBM® SPSS® Complex Samples software can compute statistics and standard errors from complex sample designs by incorporating the designs into survey analysis. This solution helps you produce a more accurate picture by allowing subpopulation assessments to consider other subpopulations.

SPSS Complex Samples offers planning tools such as stratified, clustered or multistage sampling. It's designed to help you reach correct point estimates, predict numerical and categorical outcomes from nonsimple random samples, and account for up to three stages when analyzing data from a multistage design. This module is included in the SPSS premium package and available at an additional cost for the base, standard and professional packages.