What SPSS Custom Tables can do for your business

IBM® SPSS® Custom Tables enables you to summarize SPSS Statistics data, and display your analyses as presentation-quality, production-ready tables. It provides analytical capabilities to help you learn from your data, and offers advanced features that allow you to build tables people can easily read and interpret. The solution lets you work with output and present survey results using nesting, stacking and multiple response categories. You can also manage missing values, and change labels and formats.

This module is included in the SPSS Standard edition for on premises and in the “Custom Tables and Advanced Statistics” add-on for Subscription plans.

 
Feature spotlights
Graphical user interface

A drag-and-drop table builder interface allows you to easily select variables and options instead of using multiple menu choices and dialog boxes for different table types.
Summary statistics

Get more than 160 summary statistics including confidence intervals and standard errors. Calculate statistics for each cell, subgroup or table and percentages for nested variables.
Content control

Nest variables at any level, and cross-tabulate multiple independent variables in the same table. Display frequencies for multiple variables side by side with tables of frequencies.
Table output

Display multiple statistics in rows, columns or layers and show significance test results directly in custom tables output instead of in a separate table.
Access to a range of features

SPSS Custom Tables includes features that help you summarize and interpret data, work with output and manage missing values.

Technical details
Software requirements
  • For on premises: Purchase the standard edition
  • For subscription plans: Purchase the “Custom Tables and Advanced Statistics” add-on
Hardware requirements
  • Processor: 2 GHz or faster
  • Display: 1024*768 or higher
  • Memory: 4 GB of RAM required, 8 GB of RAM or more recommended
  • Disk space: 2 GB or more
