IBM® SPSS® Custom Tables enables you to summarize SPSS Statistics data, and display your analyses as presentation-quality, production-ready tables. It provides analytical capabilities to help you learn from your data, and offers advanced features that allow you to build tables people can easily read and interpret. The solution lets you work with output and present survey results using nesting, stacking and multiple response categories. You can also manage missing values, and change labels and formats.

This module is included in the SPSS Standard edition for on premises and in the “Custom Tables and Advanced Statistics” add-on for Subscription plans.