IBM® SPSS® Custom Tables enables you to summarize SPSS Statistics data, and display your analyses as presentation-quality, production-ready tables. It provides analytical capabilities to help you learn from your data, and offers advanced features that allow you to build tables people can easily read and interpret. The solution lets you work with output and present survey results using nesting, stacking and multiple response categories. You can also manage missing values, and change labels and formats.
This module is included in the SPSS Standard edition for on premises and in the “Custom Tables and Advanced Statistics” add-on for Subscription plans.
A drag-and-drop table builder interface allows you to easily select variables and options instead of using multiple menu choices and dialog boxes for different table types.
Get more than 160 summary statistics including confidence intervals and standard errors. Calculate statistics for each cell, subgroup or table and percentages for nested variables.
Nest variables at any level, and cross-tabulate multiple independent variables in the same table. Display frequencies for multiple variables side by side with tables of frequencies.
Display multiple statistics in rows, columns or layers and show significance test results directly in custom tables output instead of in a separate table.
SPSS Custom Tables includes features that help you summarize and interpret data, work with output and manage missing values.