Home Analytics SPSS SPSS Statistics Neural Networks IBM SPSS Neural Networks
Discover complex relationships and improve predictive models. Test this function with a full-feature SPSS trial or contact us to buy.
Try SPSS Statistics for free See pricing options
Product screen, discover complex relationships, improve predictive models
What SPSS Neural Networks can do for your business

IBM® SPSS® Neural Networks uses nonlinear data modeling to discover complex relationships and derive greater value from your data. Take advantage of multilayer perceptron (MLP) or radial basis function (RBF) procedures. You can set the conditions — control the training stopping rules and network architecture — or let the procedure choose. Influence the weighting of variables, and specify details of the network architecture. Select the type of model training, and share results using graphs and charts.

This module is included in the SPSS premium edition for on-premises and in the forecasting and decision ttrees add-on for subscription plans.

 

Schedule time to discuss how SPSS Neural Networks can support your business needs.

Feature spotlights
Nonlinear procedures

Select multilayer perceptron (MLP) or radial basis function (RBF). Both use feedforward architectures — data only moves from input nodes through the hidden layer of nodes to output nodes.
Network visualization

Display information about the neural network visually, including the dependent variables, number of input and output units, number of hidden layers and units and activation functions.
Graphical displays

Choose to display results in tables or graphs. Save optional temporary variables to the active data set. Export models in XML-file formats to score future data.
Control the process

Specify the dependent variables, which may be scale, categorical or a combination of the two. Adjust each procedure by choosing how to partition the data set, which architecture to use and what computation resources to apply to the analysis.
Combine with other procedures

Confirm neural network results with traditional statistical techniques. Gain clearer insight in a number of areas, including market research, database marketing, financial analysis, operational analysis and healthcare.
Technical details
Software requirements
  • For on-premises: Purchase the premium edition.
  • For subscription plans: Purchase the forecasting and decision trees add-on.
 See a complete list of software requirements
Hardware requirements
  • Processor: 2 GHz or faster
  • Display: 1024*768 or higher
  • Memory: 4 GB of RAM required, 8 GB of RAM or more recommended
  • Disk Space: 2 GB or more
 See a complete list of hardware requirements
Take the next step
Try SPSS Statistics at no cost Compare products and pricing
More ways to explore Documentation Community