IBM® SPSS® Neural Networks uses nonlinear data modeling to discover complex relationships and derive greater value from your data. Take advantage of multilayer perceptron (MLP) or radial basis function (RBF) procedures. You can set the conditions — control the training stopping rules and network architecture — or let the procedure choose. Influence the weighting of variables, and specify details of the network architecture. Select the type of model training, and share results using graphs and charts.

This module is included in the SPSS premium edition for on-premises and in the forecasting and decision ttrees add-on for subscription plans.