IBM® SPSS® Decision Trees enables you to identify groups, discover relationships between them and predict future events. It features visual classification and decision trees to help you present categorical results and more clearly explain analysis to non-technical audiences. Create classification models for segmentation, stratification, prediction, data reduction and variable screening. Also, you can create models for interaction identification, category merging and discretizing continuous variables.

This module is included in the SPSS Statistics Professional edition for on premises and in the forecasting and decision trees add-on for subscription plans.