The IBM® SPSS® Bootstrapping module makes bootstrapping, a technique for testing model stability, easier. It estimates sampling distribution of an estimator by resampling with replacement from the original sample. Estimate standard errors and confidence intervals of a population parameter such as a mean, median, proportion, odds ratio, correlation coefficient, regression coefficient or others. Control the numbers of bootstrap samples, set a random number seed and indicate whether a simple or stratified method is appropriate.

This module is included in the SPSS Statistics Base edition for on premises as well as for Subscription plans.