Learn how to use statistical analysis, modeling and survey research tools as part of your college coursework and develop the analytical skills employers are seeking. IBM® SPSS® Statistics offers a range of advanced features, including ad hoc analysis, hypothesis testing and reporting. This makes it easier to access and manage data, select and perform analyses and share results.
If you’re an academic institution looking to purchase SPSS Statistics in bulk for your campus/site, check out the SPSS Statistics Campus Edition.
Purchase from an IBM vendor. Download and register your license securely and instantly. Choose from Microsoft® Windows® or macOS platforms.
Choose from the Base, Standard or Premium Student GradPack. Each has tools for data analysis and mining and survey and market research. The Teacher Faculty Pack is the Premium Pack including AMOS.
Feature
GradPack Base For Students
GradPack Standard For Students
GradPack Premium For Students
Faculty Pack for teachers
Statistics base
Data preparation
Bootstrapping
Advance statistics
Regression
Custom tables
Missing values
Categories
Forecasting
Decision trees
Neural networks
Digital marketing
Complex samples
Conjoint
Exact tests
Carefully selected by IBM to provide you the best support as a student (GradPack) or teacher (Faculty Pack)
Worldwide provider of SPSS and discounted software for students and teachers. 24x7 live-person chat and telephone support.
Sales Worldwide & Extended Support Currency: Local, USD
Access to SPSS and free or heavily discounted software, e-texts and other resources for students, faculty and staff. Extended support services.
Sales Worldwide* & Extended Support Currency: Local
Seller of discounted SPSS student and SPSS faculty software. 24x7 FREE live chat, phone and email technical support by experienced consultants.
Sales Worldwide & Extended Support Currency: Local, Select USD
Leading software and technology reseller. Only services the K-12 and higher education markets, which include millions of students, educators and schools nationwide.
Sales in US & Canada only, Standard Support Currency: USD
The education source for software, robotics, technology products and more.
Sales in US & Canada, Standard Support Currency: USD, CAD
In addition to academically priced software, ThinkEDU offers other products including hardware, textbooks, college apparel and more.
Sales in US & Canada only, Standard Support Currency: USD, CAD
IBM SPSS Statistics GradPack is a student version of SPSS Statistics, with the exact same capabilities of the current commercial version of SPSS. GradPack is offered at a discounted price of more than 90% off for students. There are three editions to choose from: Base, Standard and Premium, which functionalities are detailed in the table above.
If you're a teacher or part of an academic institution and want a license for yourself, the Faculty Pack has been made for you and includes all premium functionalities plus AMOS at a highly discounted price.
Your university/campus/academic institution might also have purchased licenses for you already. Please check with them before purchasing your own personal license.
IBM has carefully selected vendors from which to choose and shop for the best deal.
They will verify your academic credentials, assist you with download, licensing, installation and provide you with an authentication code (if needed). They will also provide all product information and technical support as needed.
If you're an academic institution looking to buy multiple SPSS licenses in bulk for your site, please visit this link: https://www.ibm.com/products/spss-statistics/campus-editions
Upgrade terms and conditions are determined by the vendor who sold you the license, contact them to learn about your options.
You can try SPSS Software at no cost. This trial has all the same features and capabilities as the Premium package.
No, the SPSS Trial Subscription does not use authorization codes, instead it uses your IBMid username and password to authenticate your license. After your trial has ended, the trial application will no longer work. It is advised that you uninstall the trial when it has expired. If you wish to purchase a GradPack, you will need to install the GradPack software and apply the authorization code you received from the vendor who sold you the license.
Unfortunately, IBM cannot offer assistance with your homework. However, there are numerous online communities and forums where SPSS users help each other. Check with your university for a preferred user group or search the internet for one that has active users.
Yes, there are a few well known communities that may be of interest to you:
IBM SPSS Statistics Community
IBM Support Forums
SPSS Statistics on Stack Overflow (link resides outside of ibm.com)
