IBM SPSS Statistics GradPack is a student version of SPSS Statistics, with the exact same capabilities of the current commercial version of SPSS. GradPack is offered at a discounted price of more than 90% off for students. There are three editions to choose from: Base, Standard and Premium, which functionalities are detailed in the table above.

If you're a teacher or part of an academic institution and want a license for yourself, the Faculty Pack has been made for you and includes all premium functionalities plus AMOS at a highly discounted price.

Your university/campus/academic institution might also have purchased licenses for you already. Please check with them before purchasing your own personal license.