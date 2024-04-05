IBM® SPSS® Amos is a powerful structural equation modeling (SEM) software helping support your research and theories by extending standard multivariate analysis methods, including regression, factor analysis, correlation and analysis of variance. Build attitudinal and behavioral models reflecting complex relationships more accurately than with standard multivariate statistics techniques using either an intuitive graphical or programmatic user interface. Amos is included in the Premium edition of SPSS Statistics (except in Campus Edition, where it is sold separately). You can also buy Amos as part of the Base, Standard and Professional editions of SPSS Statistics, or separately as a stand-alone application. For Windows only.