IBM SPSS Amos structural equation modeling

IBM® SPSS® Amos is a powerful structural equation modeling (SEM) software helping support your research and theories by extending standard multivariate analysis methods, including regression, factor analysis, correlation and analysis of variance. Build attitudinal and behavioral models reflecting complex relationships more accurately than with standard multivariate statistics techniques using either an intuitive graphical or programmatic user interface. Amos is included in the Premium edition of SPSS Statistics (except in Campus Edition, where it is sold separately). You can also buy Amos as part of the Base, Standard and Professional editions of SPSS Statistics, or separately as a stand-alone application. For Windows only.

Easy data entry

Enter a model into a spreadsheet-like table (no programming required).
Access to a range of features

SPSS Amos includes a range of features like Bayesian estimation, latent class analysis and more.

Structural equation modeling

Use structural equation modeling and path analysis to understand latent variables.
SPSS Amos is available only with the traditional on-premises license option.

IBM SPSS Amos lets you easily use structural equation modeling (SEM) to test hypotheses on complex variable relationships and gain new insights

Perpetual and Term Licenses

This module is a stand-alone application and does not require SPSS Statistics.

All features included in the trial

Included in the SPSS Statistics Premium package (except for Campus Edition sold separately)

Trial begins immediately after registration

Not compatible with the SPSS Statistics Subscription application

Available for Windows only

Purchase one license per user or one license for a pool of users

Technical Support not included

Available for Windows only

_______

Includes Technical Support
Find out how to take your analysis to the next level and get your research noticed with IBM SPSS Amos.

Register for a free trial today and see the value of IBM SPSS Amos first hand.

Find what drives customer behavior in service industries.
Find answers quickly in IBM product documentation.

Get technical tips and insights from others who use this product.

Watch videos to learn more about this product.

