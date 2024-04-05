IBM® SPSS® Amos is a powerful structural equation modeling (SEM) software helping support your research and theories by extending standard multivariate analysis methods, including regression, factor analysis, correlation and analysis of variance. Build attitudinal and behavioral models reflecting complex relationships more accurately than with standard multivariate statistics techniques using either an intuitive graphical or programmatic user interface. Amos is included in the Premium edition of SPSS Statistics (except in Campus Edition, where it is sold separately). You can also buy Amos as part of the Base, Standard and Professional editions of SPSS Statistics, or separately as a stand-alone application. For Windows only.
Enter a model into a spreadsheet-like table (no programming required).
SPSS Amos includes a range of features like Bayesian estimation, latent class analysis and more.
Use structural equation modeling and path analysis to understand latent variables.
SPSS Amos is available only with the traditional on-premises license option. Compare various editions to see how you can purchase Amos.
IBM SPSS Amos lets you easily use structural equation modeling (SEM) to test hypotheses on complex variable relationships and gain new insights
Perpetual and Term Licenses
This module is a stand-alone application and does not require SPSS Statistics.
All features included in the trial
Included in the SPSS Statistics Premium package (except for Campus Edition sold separately)
Trial begins immediately after registration
Not compatible with the SPSS Statistics Subscription application
Available for Windows only
Purchase one license per user or one license for a pool of users
Technical Support not included
Available for Windows only
Includes Technical Support
