The IBM® SPSS® Missing Values module helps you manage missing values in your data and draw more valid conclusions. Uncover the patterns behind missing data, estimate summary statistics and impute missing values using statistical algorithms. The module helps you build models that account for missing data and remove hidden bias. Survey and market researchers, social scientists, data miners and other professionals rely on IBM SPSS Missing Values to validate their research data.

This module is included with SPSS professional and premium packages. You can also buy it to add to base and standard packages. This module is included in the SPSS professional edition for on premises and in the “Complex sampling and testing” add-on for subscription plans.

