IBM® SPSS® Advanced Statistics provides a sophisticated set of univariate and multivariate analytical techniques and models. It includes generalized linear mixed models (GLMM), general linear models (GLM), mixed models procedures, generalized linear models (GENLIN) and generalized estimating equations (GEE) procedures. Gain deeper insights from data to help solve real-world problems in disciplines such as manufacturing, pharmaceuticals and market research.

This module is included in the SPSS Premium edition for on-premises and in the Custom Tables and Advanced Statistics add-on for subscription plans.