Reach more accurate conclusions with small samples or rare occurrences. Test this function with a full-feature SPSS trial, or contact us to buy.
What SPSS Exact Tests can do for your business

IBM® SPSS® Exact Tests enables you to analyze rare occurrences in large databases or work with small samples. With over 30 exact tests, you can analyze your data where traditional tests fail—for example, if you have a small number of case variables with a high percentage of responses in one category or have to subset your data into fine breakdowns. The SPSS Exact Tests module operates on Windows, Mac and Linux® platforms and is available as client-only software or as a client/server installation. This module is included in the SPSS premium edition for on premises, and in the “Complex sampling and testing” add-on for subscription plans.

 
Feature spotlights
Get the tests and statistics you need

Choose from: Exact p values, Monte Carlo p values, Pearson Chi-square test, Linear-by-linear association test, Contingency coefficient. Uncertainty coefficient (symmetric or asymmetric), Wilcoxon signed-rank test, Cochran’s Q test and Binomial test.
Ensure you have the right statistical test for your data

Get comprehensive solutions for your modeling and data analysis needs. You will find SPSS Exact Tests particularly useful if you perform data mining or database analysis for direct marketing research, survey research, medical research, biostatistics, social science research or to conduct any type of experiment.
Easily interpret and apply exact tests

Interpret the exact tests results the same way you already interpret the results in IBM SPSS Statistics. There is no steep learning curve because you don’t need to learn any new statistical theories or procedures.
Eliminate risk of inaccurate tests

Help ensure correct results if you have a small number of case variables with a high percentage of responses in one category or have to subset your data into fine breakdowns.
Get access to a range of features

SPSS Exact Tests includes analytics methods that help obtain accurate results when working with small data sets or when the assumptions of the analysis might not be met by your data.

Easily get started with SPSS Exact Tests

SPSS Exact Tests is part of the "Complex sampling and testing" add-on for subscription users. For the on-premises version, this module is included in the premium edition.

Technical details
How to buy SPSS Exact Tests
  • For on premises: Purchase the premium edition
  • For Subscription plans: Purchase the “Complex sampling and testing” add-on
Hardware requirements
  • Processor: 2 GHz or faster
  • Display: 1024*768 or higher
  • Memory: 4 GB of RAM required, 8 GB of RAM or more recommended
  • Disk space: 2 GB or more
