IBM® SPSS® Exact Tests enables you to analyze rare occurrences in large databases or work with small samples. With over 30 exact tests, you can analyze your data where traditional tests fail—for example, if you have a small number of case variables with a high percentage of responses in one category or have to subset your data into fine breakdowns. The SPSS Exact Tests module operates on Windows, Mac and Linux® platforms and is available as client-only software or as a client/server installation. This module is included in the SPSS premium edition for on premises, and in the “Complex sampling and testing” add-on for subscription plans.