IBM® SPSS® Exact Tests enables you to analyze rare occurrences in large databases or work with small samples. With over 30 exact tests, you can analyze your data where traditional tests fail—for example, if you have a small number of case variables with a high percentage of responses in one category or have to subset your data into fine breakdowns. The SPSS Exact Tests module operates on Windows, Mac and Linux® platforms and is available as client-only software or as a client/server installation. This module is included in the SPSS premium edition for on premises, and in the “Complex sampling and testing” add-on for subscription plans.
Choose from: Exact p values, Monte Carlo p values, Pearson Chi-square test, Linear-by-linear association test, Contingency coefficient. Uncertainty coefficient (symmetric or asymmetric), Wilcoxon signed-rank test, Cochran’s Q test and Binomial test.
Get comprehensive solutions for your modeling and data analysis needs. You will find SPSS Exact Tests particularly useful if you perform data mining or database analysis for direct marketing research, survey research, medical research, biostatistics, social science research or to conduct any type of experiment.
Interpret the exact tests results the same way you already interpret the results in IBM SPSS Statistics. There is no steep learning curve because you don’t need to learn any new statistical theories or procedures.
Help ensure correct results if you have a small number of case variables with a high percentage of responses in one category or have to subset your data into fine breakdowns.
SPSS Exact Tests includes analytics methods that help obtain accurate results when working with small data sets or when the assumptions of the analysis might not be met by your data.
SPSS Exact Tests is part of the "Complex sampling and testing" add-on for subscription users. For the on-premises version, this module is included in the premium edition.