IBM® SPSS® Forecasting provides advanced capabilities that enable both novice and experienced users to develop reliable forecasts using time-series data. Users with less expertise can create sophisticated forecasts that integrate multiple variables, while experienced forecasters can use the software to validate their models.

Examples of time-series forecasting include predicting the number of staff required each day for a call center or forecasting the demand for a particular product or service. This module is included in the SPSS Professional edition for on-premises and in the “Forecasting and decision trees” add-on for subscription plans.