IBM® SPSS® Categories enables you to visualize and explore relationships in your data and predict outcomes based on your findings. It uses categorical regression procedures to predict the values of a nominal, ordinal or numerical outcome variable from a combination of numeric and ordered or unordered categorical predictor variables. The software features advanced techniques such as predictive analysis, statistical learning, perceptual mapping and preference scaling.

This module is included in the SPSS statistics professional edition for on premises, and in the “Complex sampling and testing” add-on for subscription plans.