 Features
Discover how to transfer data faster than ever—securely, seamlessly, and without limits.
IBM Aspera is a software solution designed to move large files and data sets across vast distances at maximum speed, regardless of file size, transfer distance, or network conditions.

Unlike traditional file transfer protocols (FTP) and hypertext transfer protocol (HTTP), IBM Aspera utilizes a patented technology called FASP (Fast, Adaptive, and Secure Protocol). This protocol leverages existing network infrastructure to achieve optimal transfer speeds, dramatically reducing the time required to transfer large files.

Speed is what matters

Accelerate your data transfers by up to 100x with IBM Aspera.

Robust security at every layer

IBM Aspera secures every layer of file transfer, ensuring robust protection and full compliance with all industry-standard security requirements and certifications.

Capabilities Migrate data

Use high-speed transfers for data migration to, from and between on-premises data centers and any major cloud.

Deliver and distribute data of any size at maximum speed between systems, employees, customers and partners.

Automate processing required by video and big data workflows, regardless of size, format, or transfer distance.

Send and share large files and folders stored in on-premises data centers and major clouds.

Enjoy high-speed backup and replication of big data repositories.

Streaming technology is a revolutionary alternative for error-free transport of large data streams.

Case studies
BASE Media Cloud

The BASE team used the IBM Cloud platform, IBM Aspera on Cloud and IBM Cloud Object Storage to power the global media distribution portal and provide a centralised storage hub for LCTV’s production partners around the world.
FOX Sports

FOX Sports used Aspera to remotely edit content from the 2018 FIFA World Cup in near-real time.
DMC

The Aspera solution enables the transfer, distribution and synchronization of files and data sets, globally, and includes tools to automate and monitor workflows – ideal capabilities for DMC’s deadline-driven TV shows.
Next steps

Let’s discuss your data transfer needs.

