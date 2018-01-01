IBM Aspera is a software solution designed to move large files and data sets across vast distances at maximum speed, regardless of file size, transfer distance, or network conditions.

Unlike traditional file transfer protocols (FTP) and hypertext transfer protocol (HTTP), IBM Aspera utilizes a patented technology called FASP (Fast, Adaptive, and Secure Protocol). This protocol leverages existing network infrastructure to achieve optimal transfer speeds, dramatically reducing the time required to transfer large files.

To easily access the IBM Aspera capabilities, follow the IBM Aspera online purchasing plan model. For more information on the purchasing the capabilities of interest, we recommend that you view our pricing plans or contact a sales representative.

