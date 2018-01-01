Home Middleware Aspera Deliver any size or volume of data—rapidly and securely
IBM® Aspera® offers you an ultra-fast and robust solution to deliver data globally
High-speed data delivery wherever you need it

IBM Aspera enables you to deliver and distribute data of any size at maximum speed around the world.

Experience the ultimate in speed and reliability Move data at maximum speed

Remove the bottlenecks of distance and network congestion, enabling high-speed delivery when and where you need it.

Enable error-free transport of any-bit-rate video with near-zero latency over any distance.

Protect your data with user access controls, AES data encryption and data-integrity verification.

 
Case studies FOX Sports at the FIFA World Cup

During the 2018 FIFA World Cup, Aspera helped FOX Sports remotely edit content in near real-time.
Aspera data transfer technical documents and downloads Aspera Faspex data sheet

Learn how Aspera uses existing WAN infrastructure and commodity hardware to transfer hundreds of times faster than FTP and HTTP.

 

Discover how Aspera streaming technology offers minimal delay and consistent delivery rates.

 

Key Aspera products for data delivery IBM Aspera Enterprise

Access the full suite of Aspera enterprise applications for transferring large data sets quickly.

 IBM Aspera on Cloud

Send and share big files and data sets across any distance at maximum speed.

 IBM Aspera Shares

Share and exchange large files and directories from the desktop quickly and securely.

 IBM Aspera Faspex

Enable global person-to-person sending of large files and folders with an email-style workflow.
