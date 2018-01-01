IBM Aspera enables you to deliver and distribute data of any size at maximum speed around the world.
Remove the bottlenecks of distance and network congestion, enabling high-speed delivery when and where you need it.
Enable error-free transport of any-bit-rate video with near-zero latency over any distance.
Protect your data with user access controls, AES data encryption and data-integrity verification.
During the 2018 FIFA World Cup, Aspera helped FOX Sports remotely edit content in near real-time.
Read how Aspera Faspex enables global sending of large files and folders using an email-style workflow.
Learn how Aspera uses existing WAN infrastructure and commodity hardware to transfer hundreds of times faster than FTP and HTTP.
Discover how Aspera streaming technology offers minimal delay and consistent delivery rates.
Access the full suite of Aspera enterprise applications for transferring large data sets quickly.
Send and share big files and data sets across any distance at maximum speed.
Share and exchange large files and directories from the desktop quickly and securely.
Enable global person-to-person sending of large files and folders with an email-style workflow.