Stream any size data or any bit-rate video with near-zero latency over the internet.
What IBM® Aspera® Streaming can do for you

IBM Aspera Streaming was created from the ground up to revolutionize the way files and live video are transported. Aspera Streaming provides an alternative for internet transport with near-zero latency.

The Aspera streaming technology is a revolutionary alternative for error-free transport of large data streams and any bit-rate video over any distance on unmanaged internet with near-zero latency.  Built on IBM Aspera FASP®, this technology provides fully reliable, in-order byte stream delivery of live feeds and growing files over commodity IP networks, using the new streaming architecture.
Benefits of Aspera Streaming Cost savings and top video quality 

Replace satellite or dedicated fiber with affordable IP networks. Deliver ultra-high-resolution, live video in near real-time.

 Seamless workflow integration

Easy integration into cloud enables transcoding and distribution. Uses the entire network bandwidth for maximum utilization.

 Secure streaming  

Encrypts broadcast-quality video in transit and authenticates using public and private key authentication.
Case studies Fox Sports

For the FIFA World Cup, FOX Sports broadcast 64 matches in HD and Ultra-HD to the US—without having to move post-production out of the US.

 Sportradar

Aspera FASPStream technology helps Sportradar stream live content internationally with near-zero delay.
