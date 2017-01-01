IBM Aspera Streaming was created from the ground up to revolutionize the way files and live video are transported. Aspera Streaming provides an alternative for internet transport with near-zero latency.
Replace satellite or dedicated fiber with affordable IP networks. Deliver ultra-high-resolution, live video in near real-time.
Easy integration into cloud enables transcoding and distribution. Uses the entire network bandwidth for maximum utilization.
Encrypts broadcast-quality video in transit and authenticates using public and private key authentication.
For the FIFA World Cup, FOX Sports broadcast 64 matches in HD and Ultra-HD to the US—without having to move post-production out of the US.
Aspera FASPStream technology helps Sportradar stream live content internationally with near-zero delay.
Access the full suite of Aspera enterprise applications for transferring large data sets quickly.
Send and share big files and data sets across any distance at maximum speed.
Discover how Aspera Sync can help you replicate and synchronize your largest files.