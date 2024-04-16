During the 2018 FIFA World Cup, FOX Sports needed to broadcast all 64 matches in HD and Ultra-HD to a US audience—without moving its state-of-the-art post-production operation from Los Angeles to Russia. It was a complicated challenge with a simple solution: IBM® Aspera®.
FOX Sports used Aspera Streaming technology to remotely edit content in near-real time. This groundbreaking, high-speed transfer technology allowed the broadcaster to shorten its production cycle by hours, an advancement that helped it deliver a seamless viewer experience at a fraction of the usual cost.
During the FIFA World Cup 2018, FOX Sports sent over 2,700 total live feeds over commodity internet between Moscow and Los Angeles, despite Russia’s unique challenges with international data connectivity. From the Red Square studio set and 12 stadiums across Russia, program feeds arrived “ready to work” directly into editorial teams’ systems, within seconds of the live action. And all of it came with significant cost savings.
IBM Business Partner Telestream’s Lightspeed Live systems supported camera and other feeds, enabling all event-related content to be fully captured and made accessible within the FOX Sports content management system in the US.
