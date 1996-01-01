The System and Organization Controls (SOC) framework, developed by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA), is a standard for controls that protects information stored in the cloud. SOC reports help users assess and address the risks associated with an outsourced cloud service.

SOC 1 is an audit of the internal controls at a service organization over financial reporting implemented to protect client-owned data. SOC 1 audits and reports are based on the Statement on Standards for Attestation Engagements (SSAE 18).

SOC 2 is an audit of the effectiveness of internal controls implemented by a service organization to protect customer-owned data. SOC 2 audits and reports are based on the AICPA Trust Service Principles relevant to security, availability, processing integrity and confidentiality or privacy.

