Home
Middleware
Aspera
IBM® Aspera® offers high-speed data transfers using your existing network to migrate large amounts of data.
to store and access your data securely¹.
migrated to the cloud using Aspera².
than TCP when migrating millions of files³.
Achieve unrivaled migration times when transferring large files and data repositories.
Eliminate manual, time-intensive physical shipment efforts and two-phased uploads.
Leverage end-to-end security, including authentication and encryption in transit and at rest.
BASE Media Cloud powers a global media distribution portal and centralized storage hub using IBM Aspera technology.
FOX Sports used Aspera to transfer terabytes of footage from Super Bowl LIV for editing and post-production.
Key Aspera products for data migration.
Access the full suite of Aspera enterprise applications for transferring large data sets quickly.
Send and share big files and data sets across any distance at maximum speed.
Perform high-speed transfers of files and large data sets using desktop, mobile and web apps.
Deploy IBM Aspera client and server product bundles offered with a usage-based license model.
Get full visibility, reporting and management of the Aspera high-speed transfer environment.
Protect your organization’s network while enabling secure, high-speed transfers for client users.
¹ Across all major cloud providers and regions additional data centers and regions will be added
² ³ Based on 100 TB transferred from the US to Europe over a 10 Gbps network with .0025% packet loss