Accelerate collaboration for large files and global teams

IBM® Aspera® offers an ultra-fast, secure file-sharing solution to transfer digital assets around the world.
Empower global collaboration—anytime Easily access and share files

Store and access your data across multiple clouds and on-premises data centers.

 Send large files at maximum speed

Exchange files of any size over any distance at maximum speed, regardless of network conditions.

 Rely on comprehensive security

Protect data with built-in security that includes user authentication, AES encryption and more.
Drag-and-drop data transfer Users can drag and drop data to transfer it between cloud and on-premises storage.
Share files Users can send packages of files to a shared dropbox where their colleagues can access them.
Transfer visibility Users can gain end-to-end visibility into their Aspera transfer environments.
Automate workflows With Aspera technology, users can design fully automated file-based workflows.

American Airlines

American Airlines worked with IBM to deliver better customer value.                             

Aspera data collaboration technical documents and downloads Introduction to Aspera on Cloud

See how Aspera on Cloud can securely and reliably move your files and data sets of any size.

 Aspera Shares data sheet

Provide secure access to a consolidated directory for data stored across diverse infrastructures.

 Information Security Practices

Learn how Aspera Cloud Services deliver disciplined, automated security processes.
