IBM® Aspera® Sync offers extreme performance to help you execute quick, reliable synchronization over WANs.
with a faster software build process.¹
sync time for one million small files compared to rsync.²
sync time for 5,000 large files compared to rsync.³
Sync millions of small files or a few multi-terabyte files with multi-gigabit transfer speeds.
Aspera Sync can avoid unnecessary copying by recognizing changes and file system operations.
Choose from unidirectional and bidirectional sync and one-to-one, one-to-many and full-mesh sync.
1 Achieved by NI, using IBM Aspera technology
² In synchronizing one million small files with an average file size of 100 KB and network latency and packet loss of 100 ms and 1%, respectively
³ In synchronizing more than 5,000 larger files with an average file size of 100 MB and network latency and packet loss of 100 ms and 1%, respectively