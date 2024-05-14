With IBM Aspera, Cinedigm doesn’t have to worry about whether their content is going to land in the hands of their distribution partners in a consistent and timely manner; FASP transfers are fast and reliable without requiring a lot of user effort on either end, so Cinedigm administrators and end-users with varying levels of technology proficiency can initiate transfers with ease. Today, Cinedigm delivers media files ranging from 40 to 90 GB in just a few hours or less, a stark improvement over shipping times, which take a minimum of 24 hours. IBM Aspera provides a seamless user experience while offering comprehensive monitoring and control for Cinedigm administrators, who can set transfer priorities and define bandwidth allocation, monitor all incoming and outgoing transfers in real time, and provide access to unlimited users with defined access rights and transfer settings for each.