IBM® SPSS® Data Preparation performs advanced techniques to streamline the data preparation stage — delivering faster, more accurate data analysis results. Choose from an automated data preparation procedure for fast results or select other methods to prepare more challenging data sets. Easily identify suspicious or invalid cases, variables and data values. View patterns of missing data, summarize variable distributions and more accurately work with algorithms designed for nominal attributes.

This module is included in the SPSS Professional edition for on premises, and in the base edition for subscription plans.