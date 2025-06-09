The next evolution of IBM SPSS Statistics is here: Version 31

Smarter algorithms. Sharper insights. Faster decisions.

Supercharge your data analysis today

Experience a new dimension of data understanding with advanced algorithms, intuitive enhancements and best-in-class features.

 

v31 spotlight

New Feature in V31 of SPSS statistics
Proximity Mapping 
Visualize hidden groupings and understand complex relationships by mapping connections based on multiple factors, not just location.
New feature in V31 of IBM SPSS Statistics
Time Series Filtering
Clarify trend identification and improve future predictions by effectively removing noise and irrelevant fluctuations from time-based data.
New feature in V31 SPSS Statistics
Distance Correlation
Reveal all types of relationships between datasets, even non-linear ones, providing a more complete understanding of your data's connections.
New feature in v31 of IBM SPSS statistics
Conditional Inference Trees
Construct more accurate and reliable predictive models by employing a method that carefully selects splitting factors and avoids common biases.
New feature in v31 of IBM SPSS Statistics
Curated Help
Also known as Smart Output, this feature enables effortless understanding of correlation results through intuitive cues, eliminating the need for statistical memorization and accelerating insights.
a new feature in v31 spss statistics launch
STATS Earth
Model sophisticated predictions for complex outcomes by capturing non-linear patterns and intricate interactions between variables.

Ways to buy

Our flexible pricing plans cater to various needs, from quick e-commerce purchases to long-term (12+ months) subscriptions. All the new v31 capabilities are available in the base edition.

Starting at USD 99* per month Buy online to start instantly

Purchase SPSS Statistics and the add-ons you need online, whether monthly or annually, and start your analysis right away.

Reach out to our dedicated experts who are ready to help you tailor a subscription or custom license that aligns with your organization's unique needs.

Academic institutions Enterprises Health/ Government institutions

Academic institutions Enterprises Health/ Government institutions
Choose the edition that meets your requirements and purchase it from IBM-selected vendors to receive specially discounted prices and optimal support.

Students Educators

Students Educators
Footnotes

*Prices shown are indicative, may vary by coountry, exclude any applicable taxes and duties, and are subject to product offering availability in a locale. The subscription model provides flexible payment plans (buy monthly or annually). A Base plan plus three add-on options is available for Windows or macOS. The subscription model does not require an authorization code. Base plan purchase is required before purchasing one or more add-ons.