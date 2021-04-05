Authorization codes for new orders will be sent to primary contact’s e-mail.
License Key Center Portal will be used to generate authorization codes.
You can download SPSS® Statistics through Passport Advantage.
Concurrent license manager controls your license to run the software.
You can open a support ticket for license-key related or technical issues.
You can download and activate your subscription with your IBM ID.
Passport Advantage Support can help if you have trouble downloading perpetual or fixed-term software.
GradPack vendors provide support for IBM® SPSS® Statistics GradPack.
Accessor download your invoices on Invoices@IBM Portal.
Get assistance with changing primary and technical contact information.
Add seats to your IBM® SPSS® Statistics Subscription through MyIBM.
Contact us directly to reduce seats in your subscription.
Cancel your IBM® SPSS® Statistics subscription through MyIBM.
IBM will contact you when it’s time to renew your yearly support.
Visit our forum for licensing support if your subscription and support has ended.
See how to manage your existing devices and users.
Watch demos of key capabilities within IBM® SPSS® Statistics.
Protect your software investment through subscription and support (S&S).
Order through IBM programs, such as Passport Advantage and Passport Advantage Express.
Learn how to return or delete an authorization code automatically.
Get notified when new software fixes, releases and support become available.
Contact your GradPack vendor to get support.
Get access to a community of experts for all your questions.
Get technical support for licensing, errors, installation, trial set-up and more.
Check out IBM® SPSS® Statistics on Stack Overflow.
On the IBM SPSS Statistics Support page, you will find support information related to downloading software, opening support tickets, obtaining software authorization codes, and much more.
The Subscription application does not require authorization codes. Use your IBMid to activate the software.
To obtain your authorization code, visit the SPSS License Key Center (link resides outside ibm.com). If you need help obtaining an authorization code, open Support Case.
The SPSS Statistics paid Subscription plan can be used offline, but it requires a user to authenticate their license at least once every two weeks. After 14 days of offline access, the application will stop functioning until an internet connection is established and you log in with your IBMid. A working internet connection is required for this step. We recommend that you download the free trial subscription to ensure compatibility prior to making purchase.
When you purchase SPSS Statistics Subscription, the only information in the cloud is information required to manage your subscription account. All functions and data processed within the application are run on your machine and not in the cloud.