Getting started
Get authorization codes for 10 or fewer new licenses

Authorization codes for new orders will be sent to primary contact’s e-mail.

Perpetual Fixed Term Read details Get authorization codes for more than 10 licenses

License Key Center Portal will be used to generate authorization codes.

Perpetual Fixed Term Login to portal Download perpetual and fixed term software

You can download SPSS® Statistics through Passport Advantage.

Perpetual Fixed Term Connect now Download concurrent license manager

Concurrent license manager controls your license to run the software.

Perpetual Fixed Term Download Sentinel Open a technical support case

You can open a support ticket for license-key related or technical issues.

Perpetual Fixed Term Open a ticket Download an IBM® SPSS® Statistics subscription

You can download and activate your subscription with your IBM ID.

Subscription Connect to MyIBM Resolve download issues

Passport Advantage Support can help if you have trouble downloading perpetual or fixed-term software.

Perpetual Fixed Term Contact us Get support for IBM® SPSS® Statistics GradPack

GradPack vendors provide support for IBM® SPSS® Statistics GradPack.

Contact your vendor
Manage my SPSS
Download invoices

Accessor download your invoices on Invoices@IBM Portal.

Access invoices@IBM Update primary contact

Get assistance with changing primary and technical contact information.

Perpetual Fixed Term Contact IBM eCustomer care Add seats to your subscription

Add seats to your IBM® SPSS® Statistics Subscription through MyIBM.

Subscription Connect to MyIBM Reduce seats in your subscription

Contact us directly to reduce seats in your subscription.

Subscription Open a ticket Cancel your subscription

Cancel your IBM® SPSS® Statistics subscription through MyIBM.

Subscription Connect to MyIBM Renew perpetual license support

IBM will contact you when it’s time to renew your yearly support.

Perpetual Learn how it works Get help on expired Subscription and Support license

Visit our forum for licensing support if your subscription and support has ended.

Perpetual Check out the forum Manage or transfer licenses

See how to manage your existing devices and users.

Learn more
How to guides
Watch demo videos

Watch demos of key capabilities within IBM® SPSS® Statistics.

Go to video library Renew support

Protect your software investment through subscription and support (S&S).

Perpetual Learn how it works Connect with Passport Advantage

Order through IBM programs, such as Passport Advantage and Passport Advantage Express.

Perpetual Fixed Term Learn more Open a licensing case

Learn how to return or delete an authorization code automatically.

Perpetual Fixed Term Learn how Receive notifications

Get notified when new software fixes, releases and support become available.

Learn how Get SPSS® Statistics GradPack support

Contact your GradPack vendor to get support.

Contact your vendor
Communities
SPSS Statistics Community

Get access to a community of experts for all your questions.

Join the community Support forum

Get technical support for licensing, errors, installation, trial set-up and more.

Go to support forum Stack Overflow

Check out IBM® SPSS® Statistics on Stack Overflow.

Go to Stack Overflow

On the IBM SPSS Statistics Support page, you will find support information related to downloading software, opening support tickets, obtaining software authorization codes, and much more.

Visit the Support page

The Subscription application does not require authorization codes. Use your IBMid to activate the software.

To obtain your authorization code, visit the SPSS License Key Center (link resides outside ibm.com). If you need help obtaining an authorization code, open Support Case.

The SPSS Statistics paid Subscription plan can be used offline, but it requires a user to authenticate their license at least once every two weeks. After 14 days of offline access, the application will stop functioning until an internet connection is established and you log in with your IBMid. A working internet connection is required for this step. We recommend that you download the free trial subscription to ensure compatibility prior to making purchase.

When you purchase SPSS Statistics Subscription, the only information in the cloud is information required to manage your subscription account. All functions and data processed within the application are run on your machine and not in the cloud.
